Maharashtra Govt Orders Statewide Heavy Vehicle Inspections After Mumbai–Pune Expressway Crash Near Adoshi Tunnel

Transport authorities begin strict vehicle checks across Maharashtra following a deadly expressway accident that triggered safety reforms | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 10: In the aftermath of a devastating road accident near the Adoshi Tunnel on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered a sweeping and transparent inspection drive targeting heavy vehicles across the state.

High-level meeting and directive

The directive was issued during a high-level meeting held at the Mantralaya on February 10, where senior officials from the Motor Transport Department and Traffic Police were instructed to implement urgent measures aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future.

Emphasising the importance of a balanced approach, the minister asserted that curbing road accidents requires not only strict enforcement of traffic laws but also a sustained public awareness movement promoting responsible and disciplined driving behaviour.

Details of the accident

The tragic accident on February 3 had resulted in massive disruption of expressway traffic for nearly 32 hours, causing severe inconvenience to thousands of commuters, particularly women, children and senior citizens. Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash was triggered by driver negligence, with the vehicle losing control while attempting a reckless high-speed overtaking manoeuvre.

Reacting strongly to the findings, Minister Sarnaik said, “Regulating driving habits and educating drivers is the key to achieving accident-free highways. We must ensure that road safety becomes a top priority for every individual behind the wheel.”

The decisive measures announced by the Maharashtra government underline its firm resolve to prevent future tragedies and ensure safer, smoother and more secure travel for millions of commuters across the state, said a senior official of the state transport department.

Focus on rigorous inspections and accountability

As part of the new measures, the minister has directed authorities to ensure stringent and transparent technical inspections of all heavy vehicles operating in Maharashtra. Special emphasis has been placed on strengthening accountability in the issuance of vehicle fitness certificates.

Concerns have surfaced regarding unusually high numbers of fitness certifications being approved by certain Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). Taking serious note of this, the minister has ordered an immediate inquiry and instructed officials to submit a comprehensive report at the earliest.

Authorities have also been asked to identify and closely monitor accident-prone stretches—commonly referred to as black spots—along major highways. Directions have been issued to enhance road signage, provide systematic driver counselling before entering high-risk zones, and conduct joint awareness campaigns by the state transport department and traffic police.

Detailed action plan ahead of budget session

Minister Sarnaik has further instructed concerned departments to prepare and submit a detailed and actionable roadmap outlining long-term strategies to reduce highway accidents. This report is to be presented before the upcoming state budget session.

Describing the government’s response as a determined and proactive step rather than a routine administrative exercise, Sarnaik said the initiative reflects the state’s unwavering commitment to passenger safety. “Rules, regulation and awareness—this three-pronged approach will form the strong foundation of safer roads and secure journeys for all,” he affirmed.

