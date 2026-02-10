'Might Have Been Under Some Pressure': SP MLA Abu Azmi On Salman Khan Attending RSS Centenary Event In Mumbai - VIDEO

'Might Have Been Under Some Pressure': SP MLA Abu Azmi On Salman Khan Attending RSS Mumbai Event |

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party state president and MLA Abu Azmi on Tuesday, February 10, reacted to Bollywood star Salman Khan attending an event organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Mumbai, saying that though religion does not matter, but hinted that the actor “might have been under some pressure.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He added that "Salman Khan is a Muslim, not a Hindu, but religion should not matter." He further defended him, saying that many Muslims are in the BJP and also support the RSS. The actor attending the RSS event has gained reactions from several political leaders, including Nitesh Rana, Eknath Shinde and Sanjay Raut.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde defended the Bollywood actor and said that there was nothing inappropriate about an Indian citizen attending a public programme and cautioned against politicising the issue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While speaking to reporters, the Deputy CM said, “Salman Khan attending the RSS event or not attending it—what kind of question is this? Isn’t Salman Khan an Indian citizen? He is an Indian citizen, he installs Lord Ganesha at his home, respects our culture, and his family does too. I don’t see anything wrong with Salman Khan attending Mohan Bhagwat’s programme."

On February 7, Salman Khan attended the RSS Vyakhyanmala. The two-day lecture series, themed '100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons,' was organised as part of the RSS centenary celebrations.

Not just Khan, the event was attended by several prominent personalities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Prasoon Joshi and over 900 eminent figures from various fields such as science, industry, art and culture.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The programme, which was held in Mumbai on February 7 and 8, also featured an interaction by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/