Travelling From Borivali To Navi Mumbai International Airport? Here’s The Complete Guide

Navi Mumbai, October 5: After years of anticipation, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is finally ready to welcome passengers. Located at Ulwe near Panvel in Raigad district, the new airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8.

The project, a joint venture between the Adani Group and CIDCO, marks a major milestone for Mumbai’s growing air traffic needs. Adani holds a 74% stake in the venture, with CIDCO retaining 26%. The airport recently received its aerodrome licence from the DGCA on September 30, paving the way for its official opening.

When fully operational, NMIA will be capable of handling 90 million passengers annually and managing up to 3.2 million metric tonnes of cargo, making it one of Asia’s largest aviation hubs.

For Mumbaikars, getting to the new airport from Borivali, Dahisar, or Mira Road will take careful planning. The distance is around 54–60 kilometres, and by car or taxi, the journey can take between 1 hour 45 minutes to 2 hours, depending on traffic. Travellers can drive along the Western Express Highway, cross the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, continue on the Eastern Freeway, and use the Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link) to enter Navi Mumbai.

For those preferring trains, local services offer a cheaper alternative. Commuters can take a train from the western suburbs to Wadala Road, then connect to the Harbour Line towards Nerul or Belapur.

A dedicated railway station, Targhar, located close to the airport, is nearing completion. Until train services start, passengers can alight at Seawoods or Belapur, and soon, the Uran line will directly link suburban commuters to the airport area.

With the countdown to its grand opening underway, NMIA promises to reshape air travel across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and ease congestion at the city’s overburdened airport in Santacruz.