 Navi Mumbai International Airport To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs, Easing Traffic On CSMIA Set To Open On October 8
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai International Airport To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs, Easing Traffic On CSMIA Set To Open On October 8

Navi Mumbai International Airport To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs, Easing Traffic On CSMIA Set To Open On October 8

India's Navi Mumbai International Airport, opening October 8, aims to generate over 200,000 jobs, transforming Mumbai into a twin-airport city, while showcasing sustainable engineering and Indian heritage.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs, Easing Traffic On CSMIA Set To Open On October 8 | Mahesh D More

Navi Mumbai: As India readies to inaugurate the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on October 8, state and industry leaders are touting its potential as an economic engine capable of generating over 200,000 jobs and transforming Mumbai into a twin-airport city on par with global aviation hubs.

Spread across 1,160 hectares, NMIA is being developed through a public–private partnership between Adani Airport Holdings (74 %) and CIDCO (26 %). Its striking lotus-inspired architecture, blending Indian heritage with sustainable engineering, has already drawn attention from aviation analysts and urban planners.

In its initial phase, the airport will handle 20 million passengers annually, with future expansion plans calling for four terminals and two runways. At full capacity, the combined output of NMIA and Mumbai’s existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is projected to reach 155 million passengers per year. Alongside, the cargo operation is expected to grow from 0.5 million to 3.2 million tonnes annually.

Officials say NMIA will catalyze growth across sectors: aviation, logistics, hospitality, information technology, real estate, and ancillary services, helping realize the goal of creating 2 lakh direct and indirect jobs. The airport is also being built as a cutting-edge “smart airport” equipped with AI-enabled automation, biometric systems, and even a digital twin from day one for operations planning and maintenance.

FPJ Shorts
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Launches 'Your Money, Your Right' Drive, ₹1.84 Lakh Crore Unclaimed Funds To Be Returned Via Portal
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Launches 'Your Money, Your Right' Drive, ₹1.84 Lakh Crore Unclaimed Funds To Be Returned Via Portal
World Teachers’ Day 2025: Honouring The Torchbearers Of Knowledge And Growth
World Teachers’ Day 2025: Honouring The Torchbearers Of Knowledge And Growth
UFC 320: Alex Pereira Brutally Mocks Magomed Ankalev After Destroying His Opponent In 80 Seconds To Recapture Light Heavyweight Title; Video
UFC 320: Alex Pereira Brutally Mocks Magomed Ankalev After Destroying His Opponent In 80 Seconds To Recapture Light Heavyweight Title; Video
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Expresses Hope For Free And Fair Bihar Elections After Meeting With EC Delegation
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Expresses Hope For Free And Fair Bihar Elections After Meeting With EC Delegation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted NMIA its aerodrome license ahead of the inauguration, signifying compliance with regulatory and safety norms. Meanwhile, Adani’s leadership team, led by Gautam Adani, has been overseeing final preparations at the site in the run-up to the big day.

To manage the expected surge in infrastructure demands, Navi Mumbai Police has requested creation of 177 new traffic wing posts to oversee security, traffic, and smooth mobility around the airport precinct.

Read Also
Planning Travel From Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport? Check Out Premium Hotels Within...
article-image

In a parallel development, the Maharashtra government has floated, and won Centre’s approval, a proposal to name the airport after late D. B. Patil, a local leader who advocated for project-affected people during the region’s infrastructure expansion.

If all goes as planned, NMIA could turn into a major economic anchor for Mumbai’s fast-growing periphery, accelerate job creation, ease pressure on existing infrastructure, and propel the city further into the league of global aviation capitals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Special Corruption Court Acquits Junior Engineer In Bribery Case Over Hotel Repairs

Mumbai: Special Corruption Court Acquits Junior Engineer In Bribery Case Over Hotel Repairs

Navi Mumbai International Airport To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs, Easing Traffic On CSMIA Set To Open On...

Navi Mumbai International Airport To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs, Easing Traffic On CSMIA Set To Open On...

Bombay High Court Rejects Deonar's Green Garden CHS Plea Over TDR Dispute

Bombay High Court Rejects Deonar's Green Garden CHS Plea Over TDR Dispute

Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Arrested For Cheating Gifting Firm Of ₹5.63 Crore With Fake Gold...

Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Arrested For Cheating Gifting Firm Of ₹5.63 Crore With Fake Gold...

'Treat Addicts As Mentally Ill, Not Criminals': Bombay HC

'Treat Addicts As Mentally Ill, Not Criminals': Bombay HC