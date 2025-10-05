Navi Mumbai International Airport To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs, Easing Traffic On CSMIA Set To Open On October 8 | Mahesh D More

Navi Mumbai: As India readies to inaugurate the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on October 8, state and industry leaders are touting its potential as an economic engine capable of generating over 200,000 jobs and transforming Mumbai into a twin-airport city on par with global aviation hubs.

Spread across 1,160 hectares, NMIA is being developed through a public–private partnership between Adani Airport Holdings (74 %) and CIDCO (26 %). Its striking lotus-inspired architecture, blending Indian heritage with sustainable engineering, has already drawn attention from aviation analysts and urban planners.

In its initial phase, the airport will handle 20 million passengers annually, with future expansion plans calling for four terminals and two runways. At full capacity, the combined output of NMIA and Mumbai’s existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is projected to reach 155 million passengers per year. Alongside, the cargo operation is expected to grow from 0.5 million to 3.2 million tonnes annually.

Officials say NMIA will catalyze growth across sectors: aviation, logistics, hospitality, information technology, real estate, and ancillary services, helping realize the goal of creating 2 lakh direct and indirect jobs. The airport is also being built as a cutting-edge “smart airport” equipped with AI-enabled automation, biometric systems, and even a digital twin from day one for operations planning and maintenance.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted NMIA its aerodrome license ahead of the inauguration, signifying compliance with regulatory and safety norms. Meanwhile, Adani’s leadership team, led by Gautam Adani, has been overseeing final preparations at the site in the run-up to the big day.

To manage the expected surge in infrastructure demands, Navi Mumbai Police has requested creation of 177 new traffic wing posts to oversee security, traffic, and smooth mobility around the airport precinct.

In a parallel development, the Maharashtra government has floated, and won Centre’s approval, a proposal to name the airport after late D. B. Patil, a local leader who advocated for project-affected people during the region’s infrastructure expansion.

If all goes as planned, NMIA could turn into a major economic anchor for Mumbai’s fast-growing periphery, accelerate job creation, ease pressure on existing infrastructure, and propel the city further into the league of global aviation capitals.