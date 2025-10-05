'Women Not Salaried Voters Bound To You': Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams PM Modi Over Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana In Bihar

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | X @ANI

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Rs 10,000 were directly transferred into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar ahead of the polls and said that women are not salaried voters bound to the Prime Minister.

Uddhav Thackeray Stresses Women’s Voting Independence

Addressing a gathering, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I say that the government should deposit money into the accounts of all women across the country. But let me make one thing clear, these women are not salaried voters bound to you. They are independent voters, and they have the right to cast their vote for whomever they wish."

"In Bihar, elections have not even been declared yet, but still, 75 lakh women have been given Rs 10,000 directly in their accounts by Prime Minister Modi. So, are Bihar's women more beloved now? Or is it simply because elections are approaching there that women are being given money? Are Maharashtra's sisters no longer 'Ladli'?" he further said.

He further stated that, at present, women in Maharashtra were in dire need of financial assistance.

Uddhav Calls for Pre-Election Bulk Cash Transfers

"Just like during the elections, when two to three months' worth of money was deposited at once, I demand that now six months' worth of instalments be deposited at one go. I know this will happen because the upcoming local body elections are around the corner, and Prime Minister Modi will also come and surely announce something," he said.

He further said that during elections in Maharashtra, the "Mukhyamantri - Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" scheme was introduced in 2024.

"During elections in Maharashtra, Mukhyamantri - Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme was introduced, under which money was deposited every month into women's bank accounts. But today, if we look at the situation in Maharashtra, especially in the Marathwada region, it is extremely grim. Women in this region should also receive money in their accounts," he said.

Women Voters Being Cheated, Says Uddhav Thackeray

"At that time, after depositing money in women's accounts, they were called on the phone and informed. Women felt that if these people had such detailed information, they would not be cheating them, so they had no choice but to vote for them. That is why women did not betray them then, but now those very people are betraying women," he added.

On September 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for Bihar via video conferencing.

During the programme, the Prime Minister directly transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totalling Rs 7,500 crore.

The assistance can be utilised in areas of the beneficiary's choice, including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises.

Tejashwi Yadav Calls Nitish Government ‘Copycat’ and Visionles

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government, calling it a "copycat" administration that lacks vision. According to him, the RJD has a clear vision for Bihar, while the current government is "visionless."

"We are also eager for answers. There are some serious issues that everyone, including journalists and the public, should be aware of. This government is a copycat, whereas we have a vision; this government is visionless," said Yadav.

