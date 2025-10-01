Mumbai Locals Turn Festive As Commuters Celebrate Dussehra With Dance, Decorations & Prayers | VIDEOS

Mumbai Locals Turn Festive As Commuters Celebrate Dussehra With Dance, Decorations And Prayers | X

Mumbai: Mumbaikars are never tired of celebrating the festivities as their own wedding. After 9 nights of Navratri, one of India’s most celebrated festival - Dussehra, symbolising the victory of good over evil, is celebrated by Mumbaikars in local trains. People are seen dancing, decorating, singing and sharing food in local trains. These auspicious festivals bring everyone together, making the festival more memorable and joyous.

A video of Dussehra celebration inside local train has surfaced on social media. The viral video shows Mumbaikars giving their touch of celebration to their very own local trains by decorating the coaches with colourful ribbons and balloons from the inside, and outside of the trains are decorated with garlands of flowers, posters, images of gods and goddess related to the festival and singing Bhajans in unity related to the festival, making it more special.

Passengers are seen helping the volunteers hang the ribbons on the wall and performing small pujas on the railway tracks in front of the train engine. This is because it is believed that worshiping any metal instruments, like vehicles or any other tools (called Ayudha Puja) is an act of respect for these things that have helped us make our life smooth. For Mumbaikars, local trains are the most vital mode that have helped them travel faster and reach their destination with ease.

The local trains are more than a mode of transport for civilians, it is also referred as the heart of Mumbai. A platform where millions of lives intersect daily, vanishing barriers of caste, language and class. These auspicious festivals like Dussehra reminds us of the unity and the connect between individuals, that urges everyone to celebrate festivals with each other.

It is seen how people have carried ladoos, pedhas and prasads for distributing to other passengers and railway staff. They are not only sharing food, but also the joy and vibrant energy with others. Women and men dressed in their traditional attires are seen dancing on the platform, playing garba and fugdi- making the platform a cultural place.

This welcoming nature of people living in Mumbai and celebrating each festival with same level of excitement never lets people from out of Mumbai feel homesick.

Celebration of Dussehra in Mumbai locals is not just about flowers, decorations and dance - it is about the togetherness. Just how Dussehra is about good over evil, celebrating festivals with each other reminds us of Mumbai choosing unity over division.