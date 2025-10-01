LHS Brings i2Cool’s Electricity-Free Cooling Innovations To India, Cutting Energy Use By Upto 20 Per Cent | File Photo

Mumbai, September 29, 2025: Innovative electricity-free cooling solutions from Leading Hospitality Services (LHS)[BL1] and i2Cool Limited, already available in India, are setting new benchmarks in sustainable infrastructure by helping buildings cut energy consumption by up to 20 per cent.

The technology, showcased at the Sustainability & Cooling Innovation Conference in Mumbai with support from INFHRA, is designed to reduce costs, lower carbon footprints, and accelerate progress towards net-zero goals.

Using nanoparticle-based coatings, LHS’s i2Cool solutions reflect solar radiation and release absorbed heat, bringing down surface temperatures by as much as 20 degrees Celsius. Deployed as i2Coating for walls and i2Film for glass façades, the technology has delivered electricity cost savings of 20 to 25 per cent in pilot projects, with return on investment achieved in as little as three years.

Speaking at the event, Atul Kapil, Group General Manager, LHS, emphasised the urgent role of enterprises in climate action: “India is at a critical juncture, facing the dual challenge of rapid urbanisation and rising temperatures. At LHS, we believe that the built environment presents the most impactful opportunity to drive meaningful change. By embedding sustainability into every project, we aim to transform facilities into future-ready, climate-positive spaces.”

Adding perspective from the innovation side, Bonnie Leung, Marketing Director at i2Cool, said: “The urgency of sustainable cooling in India cannot be overstated. With 70 per cent of the population lacking access to efficient cooling and rising health concerns due to heatwaves, our electricity-free cooling technology provides a scalable, eco-friendly solution that reduces dependence on conventional energy-intensive systems while making cooling more accessible and affordable.”

The conference also featured a panel discussion with sustainability experts and business leaders, including representatives from Infosys, CII IGBC, Waaree Renewable Technologies, IGBC Mumbai Chapter, LHS, and Tata Steel Ltd. The dialogue highlighted the broader role of enterprises in decarbonisation and explored pathways for building climate-resilient infrastructure in India.

Case studies presented during the event demonstrated how LHS has already applied these innovations in healthcare facilities and commercial buildings, proving their ability to cut energy costs while enhancing environmental performance. Pilot projects have also extended to logistics, solar rooftops, and industrial facilities, highlighting the versatility of the solutions.

With products available for immediate deployment, LHS with their i2Cool solutions are making advanced cooling technologies accessible to Indian businesses and institutions. The collaboration reinforces the message that sustainable cooling is no longer an emerging idea but a practical, cost-effective solution to one of the country’s most urgent challenges.

About Leading Hospitality Services

Leading Hospitality Services (LHS) is redefining the future of sustainable operations. Founded on deep expertise in hospitality and facility management, LHS is built on the pillars of sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence.

The company addresses critical challenges in climate control, energy efficiency, and resource management with breakthrough technologies, including electricity-free cooling coatings and advanced air quality solutions.

As a champion of green building practices, LHS is committed to reducing carbon footprints and enabling net-zero operations across industries. With proven case studies delivering energy savings of up to 25 per cent and a rapid return on investment, LHS continues to lead the way in building more sustainable and resilient facilities.