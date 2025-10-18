Rani Hazarika Sets The Stage On Fire With Her Latest Hits And Global Projects

Singer Rani Hazarika in Dubai shooting her next single “Dubai Ishq,” after the success of her Saregama hits | File Photo

Mumbai/Dubai: The sensational and soulful singer Rani Hazarika is back to rule hearts once again! After charming fans with her melodious voice and electrifying energy, Rani is now riding high on the success of her latest releases “Koi Yahan Nache Nache,” “Babu Ji Dheere Chalna,” and “Hari Om Hari,” released under the iconic Saregama banner.

With her unique voice and magnetic charisma, Rani has revived these evergreen classics, giving them a fresh and modern twist while keeping their original essence alive. Music lovers are showering her with love for effortlessly blending retro rhythms with today’s musical vibe.

Currently, the talented diva is in Dubai, shooting for her next big single “Dubai Ishq,” which promises to be a glitzy musical celebration of love and passion in the heart of the UAE. After wrapping this project, Rani will soon begin filming her next track “Ranjha,” a soulful and romantic number expected to tug at every listener’s heartstrings.

Earlier this year, Rani’s powerful rendition of “Asia and Africa – Together We Will Rise and Transcend,” presented by the [BRICS Culture Media Forum](https://bricsculturemediaforum.com), [The Times of Russia](https://www.thetimesofrussia.com), and [ARMS Record Label](https://armsrecordlabel.com), won international acclaim and was praised for promoting global unity and cultural harmony.

With back-to-back projects and a voice that transcends borders, Rani Hazarika continues to shine as one of India’s most dynamic and globally recognized musical icons. Fans around the world are eagerly waiting to groove to her next releases “Dubai Ishq” and “Ranjha.”