Little Angel IVF Centres Offers World Class IVF Treatment In Delhi NCR

In the rising world of infertility problems, Little Angel IVF Centres have emerged as fertility centres across Delhi NCR. Little Angel IVF is a fertility clinic in Noida and Ghaziabad. These fertility clinics in Delhi NCR have been providing reproductive healthcare. They are known for their advanced IVF treatment protocols, world-class IVF laboratories, and high IVF success rates.

Little Angel IVF is led by Dr. Mona Dahiya, the founding director with extensive international experience, gold-medallist academic achievements and a leading author and speaker.

The Architect of Hope for Infertility Patients: Dr. Mona Dahiya

Little Angel IVF has rightfully earned its reputation through the brilliance of its guiding founder, Dr. Mona Dahiya. Dr Mona Dahiya is widely regarded as one of the Best IVF Doctors in India. She brings over 25 years of matchless international experience in reproductive medicine with accolades from numerous authorities.

Dr Mona Dahiya has impressive medical qualifications include Gold Medals in MBBS (Lady Hardinge Medical College) and MD (Maulana Azad Medical College) in (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) from the prestigious Delhi University. She earned a Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine & IVF from Singapore General Hospital. There are only a select few fertility doctors in India with such foundational expertise. She has successfully guided over 25,000 couples achieve their dreams of parenthood. She is celebrated for high IVF success rates, even in the most complex cases such as PCOS, endometriosis, and low AMH.Her IVF Success stories and Patient reviews are among the best not just in India but Globally as well.

Dr. Mona Dahiya's approach is built around being patient-centric. She and her team believe in personalized treatment plans that are custom-tailored to the unique medical history and diagnostic results of each couple. This individualized treatment protocol along with her commitment to transparent and ethical practice is a major reason why couples specifically seek her out as the Top Fertility Doctor in India. She has authored over 100 international and national research publications and has been at the centre of many fertility breakthroughs. She is a very distinguished IVF specialist with over 50+ prestigious global and National awards. Dr Mona Dahiya was recently awarded the Times Network India Health Summit and awards 2025 for Excellence in IVF and Fertility.

Dr Mona Dahiya is a member of the Indian Fertility Society, Indian Society for assisted reproduction, National Medical Commission federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological societies of India, Association of Obstetrics and Gynaecologists of Delhi and National association for reproductive and Child Health care of India.

Dr Mona Dahiya is a reputed speaker at National and Global events on Infertility like ASPIRE. IFFS (International Federation of Fertility Societies) & ESHRE.

Advanced Fertility Treatment Protocols: The USP of Little Angel IVF

What distinguishes Little Angel IVF Centres in Delhi NCR apart from other Fertility Clinics in Delhi NCR is its dedication to integrating the most advanced Fertility tests and customized treatment protocols. All the centres are equipped with state-of-the-art, NABH & ICMR Certified Labs that house the latest generation of fertility treatment technology.

1. AI-Assisted Diagnostics and Embryology

Little Angel IVF has pioneered the use of Futuristic AI-Enabled Genetic Screening in its practice. This advanced AI technology significantly enhances the accuracy of diagnosis and thereby helping in selection of the most viable embryos for implantation.

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI): This is a highly effective procedure which is particularly helpful for male infertility problems. In this procedure a single healthy male sperm is injected directly into the egg of a woman.

Blastocyst Culture and Transfer: This a pioneering technique that allows embryos to develop for five days (to the blastocyst stage) before transfer. This a scientifically proven procedure that dramatically improves embryo selection and subsequent implantation IVF success rates.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT): Little Angel IVF Centres in Delhi offers next-generation options like PGT to screen embryos for genetic and chromosomal defects. This ensures the transfer of healthy embryos and reducing the risk of miscarriage.

2. Specialized and Comprehensive Fertility Care

Beyond standard IVF and IUI, Little Angel IVF offers a comprehensive suite of advanced treatments for a wide spectrum of infertility issues:

Recurrent Pregnancy Loss (RPL) Program: All the Fertility Clinics use advanced protocols for detailed investigation into the root causes of repeated miscarriages. Trusted protocols like PGT testing and surgical corrections (Hysteroscopy/Laparoscopy) are game changer for repeated miscarriages.

Minimal Stimulation IVF (Mini-IVF): Little Angel IVF are among the Best IVF centres in India for Women facing low Egg count. Mini IVF protocol is an ovarian stimulation procedure that reduces medication side effects and IVF treatment cost. This is especially beneficial for women with low ovarian reserve.

Ovarian Rejuvenation (PRP Therapy): Little Angel IVF offers advanced therapies like Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP). These are used for improving ovarian function in patients with poor ovarian response and/or Low AMH.

Fertility Preservation: All the Fertility clinics of Little Angel IVF offer globally-accredited cryopreservation techniques for egg freezing (oocyte cryopreservation), sperm freezing, and embryo freezing. These facilities are a big boon for couples to secure their future parenthood options.

The availability of such a vast array of fertility procedures makes Little Angel IVF a fertility clinic in Delhi NCR.

Unmatched IVF Success Rates and Transparent Cost

Little Angel IVF reports an average IVF success rate of over 90%. In some cases, the reported success rates in specific cases reach up to 100%. This high success rate is attributed to Dr. Mona Dahiya's clinical expertise of over 2 decades and the clinic's commitment to using advanced technologies and rigorous protocols.

In addition to clinical excellence, all their IVF Centres in Delhi NCR are known for their transparent and patient-friendly financial model offering affordable IVF treatment in India.

Little Angel IVF believes that starting a family should be accessible and affordable. They offer transparent pricing and low-cost IVF packages that range from approximately ₹1,50,000 to ₹2,50,000 per cycle depending on the type of IVF protocol used. Little Angel IVF has a stated philosophy of high-quality and advanced fertility care that is affordable. It has become the go-to Affordable IVF Centre in Delhi NCR with a strict no-hidden-charges philosophy.

Serving the Entire National Capital Region

With strategically located centres, Little Angel IVF provides fertility treatment across the Delhi NCR region, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

The expansion of Little Angel IVF into multiple locations across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram reflects its commitment to reach a broader community. The IVF centres are designed with multilingual staff to support both emotional and psychological well-being throughout the IVF journey.

A Promise of Parenthood

Choosing an IVF centre is usually one of the most researched decisions a couple makes.

Little Angel IVF Centres under the leadership of Dr. Mona Dahiya provide fertility treatment in the National Capital Region with expertise and next-generation technology.

Couples struggling with infertility can seek IVF treatment at Little Angel IVF headed by Dr Mona Dahiya.