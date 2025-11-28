 Winding & Conductivity Products Maker Vidya Wires Fixes Price Band For Upcoming ₹300-Crore IPO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWinding & Conductivity Products Maker Vidya Wires Fixes Price Band For Upcoming ₹300-Crore IPO

Winding & Conductivity Products Maker Vidya Wires Fixes Price Band For Upcoming ₹300-Crore IPO

Winding and conductivity products maker Vidya Wires fixed a price band of Rs 48-52 per share for its upcoming Rs 300-crore Initial Public Offering.The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds towards funding capital expenditure requirements for setting up new projects in subsidiary ALCU, and payment of debt. The initial share sale will open for subscription on December 3.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Image Generated By Grok |

New Delhi: Winding and conductivity products maker Vidya Wires on Friday fixed a price band of Rs 48-52 per share for its upcoming Rs 300-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).At the upper end, the company will be valued at over Rs 1,100 crore.The initial share-sale will open for subscription on December 3 and close on December 5, with anchor investors set to receive their allocation on December 2, the company announced.

Press Release

Press Release |

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 274 crore, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 50.01 lakh shares valued at Rs 26 crore.The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds towards funding capital expenditure requirements for setting up new projects in subsidiary ALCU, payment of debt, and for general corporate purposes.

Vidya Wires is one of the largest manufacturers of winding and conductivity products for a range of critical industries and applications.The product portfolio includes precision-engineered Enameled Wires, Enameled Copper Rectangular Strips, Paper Insulated Copper Conductors, Copper Busbar and Bare Copper Conductors, Specialised Winding Wires, PV Ribbon And Aluminum Paper Covered Strips, among others.

The products are used in varied critical applications such as energy generation & transmission, electrical systems, electric motors, clean energy systems, electric mobility and railways.Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.Shares of Vidya Wires are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on December 9. 

FPJ Shorts
'My Superhero Has Finished..': Girlfriend Of Brave Firefighter Killed In Hong Kong Blaze Pens Emotional Note
'My Superhero Has Finished..': Girlfriend Of Brave Firefighter Killed In Hong Kong Blaze Pens Emotional Note
Kerala Lottery Result: November 28, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 29 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 28, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 29 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Corporates Charge Into Noida, Office Market Rentals Boom 30%
Corporates Charge Into Noida, Office Market Rentals Boom 30%
Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma's 'Criminally Charming' Act & His Chemistry With Fatima Sana Shaikh Wins Hearts, Fans Call It 'Must-Watch'
Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma's 'Criminally Charming' Act & His Chemistry With Fatima Sana Shaikh Wins Hearts, Fans Call It 'Must-Watch'

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Corporates Charge Into Noida, Office Market Rentals Boom 30%

Corporates Charge Into Noida, Office Market Rentals Boom 30%

Winding & Conductivity Products Maker Vidya Wires Fixes Price Band For Upcoming ₹300-Crore IPO

Winding & Conductivity Products Maker Vidya Wires Fixes Price Band For Upcoming ₹300-Crore IPO

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman & Andhra Pradesh CM Jointly Lay Foundation Stone For The...

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman & Andhra Pradesh CM Jointly Lay Foundation Stone For The...

Room Air Conditioners' Demand Runs Higher During Festive Season, Boosted By Deferred Purchases...

Room Air Conditioners' Demand Runs Higher During Festive Season, Boosted By Deferred Purchases...

India Ranks 3rd In Asia Power Rankings, Lowy Index Shows Strong Economic Gains But Gaps In Defence...

India Ranks 3rd In Asia Power Rankings, Lowy Index Shows Strong Economic Gains But Gaps In Defence...