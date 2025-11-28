Amaravati: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday jointly laid the foundation stone for the construction of 15 new bank and insurance company offices here.
Read Also
Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹1.47 Crore Through Fake Ad Using Finance Minister Nirmala...
According to the state government, the development marks the start of a Rs 1,328 crore investment to create 6,541 new jobs in the region through these financial institutions.The foundation stone was laid for the offices of SBI, LIC, NABARD and several others.
Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.
FPJ Shorts
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman & Andhra Pradesh CM Jointly Lay Foundation Stone For The Construction Of 15 New Bank & Insurance Company Offices
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4 & 5 To Attend Annual Summit
Room Air Conditioners' Demand Runs Higher During Festive Season, Boosted By Deferred Purchases Following The Heel Of GST Rate Cuts
India Ranks 3rd In Asia Power Rankings, Lowy Index Shows Strong Economic Gains But Gaps In Defence Networks