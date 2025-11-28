Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman & Andhra Pradesh CM Jointly Lay Foundation Stone For The Construction Of 15 New Bank & Insurance Company Offices

File Image |

Amaravati: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday jointly laid the foundation stone for the construction of 15 new bank and insurance company offices here.

According to the state government, the development marks the start of a Rs 1,328 crore investment to create 6,541 new jobs in the region through these financial institutions.The foundation stone was laid for the offices of SBI, LIC, NABARD and several others.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.