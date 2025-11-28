 Sensex, Nifty End Nearly Flat Ahead Of Key GDP Data, Markets Stay Range-Bound As Investors Turn Cautious
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex, Nifty End Nearly Flat Ahead Of Key GDP Data, Markets Stay Range-Bound As Investors Turn Cautious

Sensex, Nifty End Nearly Flat Ahead Of Key GDP Data, Markets Stay Range-Bound As Investors Turn Cautious

Indian stock markets ended flat on Friday as Sensex and Nifty moved in a narrow range ahead of key Q2 GDP data. Mixed global cues, sector-wise divergence, and cautious trading kept indices subdued. Buying in auto and pharma helped, while losses in IT, oil & gas and broader markets capped gains.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Stock Market Ends Flat as Investors Wait for Q2 GDP Numbers. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets closed almost unchanged on Friday as investors avoided taking big positions ahead of the important Q2 GDP announcement. Mixed global signals and constant range-bound movement kept the overall mood neutral.

Indices Move in a Narrow Range

Both benchmark indices slipped slightly after moving in a tight band all day.

Sensex: Closed at 85,706.67, down 13.71 points (0.02 percent)

FPJ Shorts
Sensex, Nifty End Nearly Flat Ahead Of Key GDP Data, Markets Stay Range-Bound As Investors Turn Cautious
Sensex, Nifty End Nearly Flat Ahead Of Key GDP Data, Markets Stay Range-Bound As Investors Turn Cautious
UIDAI Simplifies Aadhaar Update Process with New Document Rules: All Details
UIDAI Simplifies Aadhaar Update Process with New Document Rules: All Details
'Don't Want Anything, Party Will Make Decision': Deputy CM Shivakumar On Leadership Row In Karnataka Congress
'Don't Want Anything, Party Will Make Decision': Deputy CM Shivakumar On Leadership Row In Karnataka Congress
BMC Showcases New Green Initiatives To Strengthen Mumbai’s Climate Resilience
BMC Showcases New Green Initiatives To Strengthen Mumbai’s Climate Resilience

Nifty: Settled at 26,202.95, down 12.6 points (0.05 percent)

Nifty faced consistent resistance near the 26,281 level, and stayed between 26,190 and 26,281 through the session.

Experts said the broader trend remains stable as long as 26,150–26,000 support holds. Resistance is firm at 26,280–26,310. On the charts, Nifty continues to move in this narrow zone, signaling a clear wait-and-watch pattern unless a major breakout happens.

Top Gainers and Losers

A few heavyweight stocks helped limit the downside:

Gainers: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Kotak Mahindra Bank

Losers: Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Infosys

These mixed performances kept the indices from moving sharply in either direction.

Read Also
Sensex & Nifty Soar After Recovering From Early Losses, Supported By Buying On Dips Ahead Of Key...
article-image

Sector Performance Remains Mixed

Some sectors showed strength while others remained weak:

Nifty Auto: +0.62 percent

Nifty Pharma: +0.59 percent

Nifty IT: -0.11 percent

Nifty Realty: -0.19 percent

Nifty Oil & Gas: -0.69 percent

The broader market also reflected mild weakness:

Nifty Midcap 100: -0.11 percent

Nifty Smallcap 100: -0.27 percent

Read Also
Sensex-Nifty Hit Record Highs, Profit Booking Halts The Rally As Markets Finish Flat After Sharp...
article-image

What’s Driving Market Sentiment?

Analysts said the market tone stayed broadly positive due to:

- Falling US bond yields

- Steady buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs)

However, volatility in the rupee and profit-booking in select PSU and private banks kept traders slightly cautious. With Q2 GDP data around the corner, most participants preferred to stay on the sidelines.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Private Equity & Venture Capital Investments In India Surge $5.3 Billion, Accelerate 9%, Driven By...

Private Equity & Venture Capital Investments In India Surge $5.3 Billion, Accelerate 9%, Driven By...

Big Rule Changes Coming From December 1, From Pension To LPG & Taxes, 5 Major Updates That Could Hit...

Big Rule Changes Coming From December 1, From Pension To LPG & Taxes, 5 Major Updates That Could Hit...

Government In A Frenzy To Speed Up Coal Exploration, Adds 18 New Private Entities

Government In A Frenzy To Speed Up Coal Exploration, Adds 18 New Private Entities

Corporates Charge Into Noida, Office Market Rentals Boom 30%

Corporates Charge Into Noida, Office Market Rentals Boom 30%

Winding & Conductivity Products Maker Vidya Wires Fixes Price Band For Upcoming ₹300-Crore IPO

Winding & Conductivity Products Maker Vidya Wires Fixes Price Band For Upcoming ₹300-Crore IPO