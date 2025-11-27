Sensex-Nifty Hit Record Highs, Profit Booking Halts The Rally As Markets Finish Flat After Sharp Intraday Swings

The NDA’s sweeping victory in the Bihar elections is expected to lift Indian stock markets. | The Sensex crossed 86,000 and Nifty climbed above 26,300 for the first time.

Mumbai: The Indian stock market created history on Thursday as both the Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs. The Sensex surged past the 86,000 mark for the first time, while the Nifty crossed 26,300. These new milestones reflect strong optimism among investors about India’s economic momentum.

However, the excitement was followed by significant profit booking at higher levels. From its record peak, the Sensex slipped as much as 582 points during the day, while the Nifty fell 168.55 points from its high.

By the end of the session, markets recovered part of the losses but closed almost flat. The Sensex ended the day with a small gain of 110.87 points or 0.12 percent at 85,720.38. The Nifty 50 closed 10.25 points or 0.04 percent higher at 26,215.55.

Expert View: Nifty’s New All-Time High Shows Investor Confidence

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said Nifty’s record high shows strong market confidence. He noted that such milestones are reached through patience, discipline and consistent economic performance, not short-term market noise. He also credited the government, policymakers and retail investors for supporting the economy during uncertain periods.

Top Gainers of the Day

Bajaj Finance led the rally with a gain of 2.58 percent. ICICI Bank also performed well, rising 1.39 percent. Other major contributors included Hindustan Unilever with a 1.21 percent rise and Bajaj Finserv with a gain of 1.11 percent. HCL Tech added 0.82 percent by the close.

Top Losers of the Day

On the downside, Eicher Motors dropped 1.56 percent, making it the biggest loser of the day. Maruti Suzuki fell 1.42 percent. UltraTech Cement declined 1.15 percent, followed by SBI, which slipped 1.14 percent. Tata Steel also ended weaker with a 0.97 percent loss.