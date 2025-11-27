Reliance Infrastructure Shares Hit Back-To-Back Upper Circuits, But The Stock Still Trades 60% Below Its 52-Week High

Back-to-Back Upper Circuits In Reliance Infrastructure Shares After Sharp Fall. |

Mumbai: Reliance Infrastructure, an Anil Ambani–led company, suddenly came into focus on Thursday as its shares hit the upper circuit for the second straight day on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock rose 5 percent to Rs 165.85 during the day. This rise came after six consecutive sessions of decline.

Although the two-day recovery has given some relief to investors, the past month has been worrying, with the stock falling nearly 27 percent. According to market experts, the recent bounce has lifted sentiment, but long-term investors may still need to wait for stability.

Still 60 percent Below Its 52-Week High

Reliance Infrastructure once touched a 52-week high of Rs 423.40. Even after the latest recovery, the current share price remains about 60 percent below that level. On the other hand, the stock’s 52-week low is Rs 149.16, and the share is trading only slightly above this mark. The company’s current market capitalization stands at around Rs 6,454 crore.

Stock Trading at Very Low Valuation

One striking point is that the stock is trading at extremely low valuation levels. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is just 2.11, and the price-to-book (P/B) ratio has dropped to 0.26. These numbers suggest that the stock may be undervalued. However, such low valuations sometimes indicate underlying business challenges. Investors are advised to remain cautious.

Shareholding Pattern Shows Mixed Signals

In the September 2025 quarter, promoters maintained their stake at 19.05 percent. Domestic mutual funds increased their holdings slightly from 0.29 percent to 0.35 percent — a small rise but considered a positive sign. \

However, foreign institutional investors (FIIs/FPIs) reduced their stake significantly from 10.26 percent to 7.07 percent. This over-3 percent drop has become a major talking point in the market.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investments in stocks carry risks. Please consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions.