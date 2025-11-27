GMR Airports’ Subsidiary GCLL Secures ₹750 Crore Axis Bank Loan To Develop Cargo City At Delhi Airport

GMR Cargo and Logistics Ltd will develop a 50.5-acre cargo city at Delhi’s IGI Airport with a Rs 750 crore loan from Axis Bank | Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 27: GMR Airports' subsidiary GCLL has availed a term loan facility worth up to Rs 750 crore from Axis Bank for developing the cargo city at the Delhi airport.

Cargo City to Come Up on 50.5 Acres at IGI Airport

The cargo city project, coming up over a total of 50.5 acres of land within the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), is being developed by GMR Cargo and Logistics Ltd.

The airport is operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports.

Axis Bank Extends Rs 750 Crore Term Loan

GCLL has availed the rupee term loan facility worth up to Rs 750 crore from Axis Bank to enable it to meet a part of the estimated project cost towards developing the cargo city, according to a regulatory filing.

GMR Airports Provides Share Pledge and SSU for Loan

To secure the loan facility, GMR Airports has provided a Sponsor Support Undertaking (SSU) along with the creation of a pledge or the provision of Non-Disposal Undertaking (NDU) or a mix of pledge and NDU on 51 per cent of its shares of GCLL in favour of Axis Bank, the filing said.

SSU Valid Through Phase 1 Construction and One Year of Operations

"The SSU shall remain valid throughout the construction period of Phase 1 plus 1 year of operations of the project, unless otherwise agreed between the company and Axis Bank Ltd," the filing to the BSE late on Wednesday said.

Loan Facility Subordinated; GMR Required to Infuse Funds if Needed

Under the SSU, GMR Airports has given an undertaking that the subordinated loans provided and/or to be provided by the company to GCLL shall be subordinated to the facility. Also, the company is required to infuse additional funds in GCLL in case of cost overrun under the first phase of the project and shortfall by GCLL in repayment of the facility.

Concession Agreement Signed in September

For developing the cargo city project, GCLL and DIAL had entered into a concession agreement on September 26.

