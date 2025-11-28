 GST Authority Slaps ₹41 Crore Penalty On Torrent Pharmaceuticals Over Alleged Erroneous Export Refund
PTIUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
GST Authority Slaps ₹41 Crore Penalty On Torrent Pharmaceuticals Over Alleged Erroneous Export Refund | File Pic (Representative Image)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday said the central GST authority has imposed a penalty of over Rs 41 crore on the company for alleged erroneous refund on export of goods.

The Joint Commissioner, Common Adjudicating Authority, Central GST, Ahmedabad South Commissionerate passed an order imposing a penalty of Rs 41,33,84,165, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd said in a regulatory filing. The order dated November 26, 2025 alleges erroneous refund by department on export of goods, it added.

Torrent to challenge the order

The company further said based on its assessment, an appeal will be filed and is hopeful of favourable outcome and does not reasonably expect the order to have any material financial impact on it. 

