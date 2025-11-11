Torrent Power Q2 Profit Surges Nearly 50 Per Cent To ₹742 Crore On Strong Generation Business

Torrent Power’s Q2 FY26 profit surged nearly 50% to ₹742 crore, driven by higher generation revenue and improved operational efficiencies | Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 11: Torrent Power on Tuesday posted nearly 50 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 741.55 crore for September quarter FY26, mainly on the back of higher revenues from generation business.

The company had a net profit of Rs 495.72 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue Rises To ₹7,954 Crore In Q2 FY26

Total income rose to Rs 7,953.91 crore in the quarter from Rs 7,300.51 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from generation business rose to Rs 2,420.92 crore from Rs 1,833.55 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, revenue from transmission and distribution business dipped to Rs 6,367.83 crore from Rs 6,596.61 crore in Q2FY25. Revenues from renewables increased to Rs 326.62 crore in the quarter from Rs 291.15 crore a year ago.

Operational Gains Boost Profitability

The strong operational performance contributing to a higher TCI (total comprehensive income) of Rs 238 crore for the quarter is primarily attributable to a rise in contribution from merchant power sales, including LNG sales, from gas-based power plants, as well as a reduction in finance cost, partially offset by increase in depreciation costs due to Capex and commissioning of additional renewable generation capacity.

Expanding Generation Portfolio Across Segments

Torrent Power, the Rs 29,165 crore integrated power utility of about Rs 45,000 crore Torrent Group, is one of the largest companies in the country's power sector with presence across the entire power value chain - generation, transmission and distribution.

The company has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 4,961 MWp, comprising 2,730 MW of gas-based capacity, 1,869 MWp of renewable capacity and 362 MW of coal-based capacity.

Further, renewable projects of 3.6 GWp, pumped storage capacity of 3 GW and coal-based power capacity of 1.6 GW are under development.

Total generation and Pumped Storage capacity, including projects under development, is 10.13 GWp and 3 GW, respectively, positioning as a key player in India's energy transition.

Strong Distribution Network Across Multiple States

The company distributes nearly 31 billion units to around 4.21 million customers in cities - Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Dahej SEZ and Dholera SIR in Gujarat, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Bhiwandi, Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa in Maharashtra and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

