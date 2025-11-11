 Balrampur Chini Q2FY'26 Net Down To ₹54 Cr; Higher Tax Offsets Operational Gains
Balrampur Chini Q2FY'26 Net Down To ₹54 Cr; Higher Tax Offsets Operational Gains

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BCML) |

Kolkata: Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BCML) on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 53.9 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with Rs 67.2 crore in the corresponding period last year, on account of higher tax outgo.

Revenue from operations increased 28.7 per cent to Rs 1,670.8 crore in Q2FY26, up from Rs 1,297.9 crore in Q2FY25, the company informed bourses.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 79.9 crore, against Rs 59.1 crore a year earlier. The company's tax outgo during the quarter was about Rs 26 crore, compared with a negative outgo of around Rs 8 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Segment-wise, sugar revenue stood at Rs 1,317 crore, while the distillery division contributed Rs 405.0 crore, both recording robust year-on-year growth.

For the half year ended September, consolidated net profit was Rs 105.5 crore, compared with Rs 137.3 crore in the same period last year.

The company's Board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share (350 per cent) for FY26.

BCML chairman and managing director Vivek Saraogi said, "India's net sugar production is projected to rebound to about 31 million tonnes in the 2025-26 season, up around 19 per cent from 26.1 million tonnes in the previous year. We are preparing for an expected upswing in production volumes supported by conducive weather, despite a decline in sugarcane area. While the government has allowed exports of 1.5 million tonnes for the 2025-26 sugar season, the closing stock as on September 30, 2026 is expected around 6 million tonnes." "Despite higher sugarcane FRP and operational costs, ethanol prices under the juice and B-heavy routes have not been revised for two years. A timely upward revision in ethanol prices and minimum sale price of sugar will be vital to sustain the sector's financial health and ensure timely farmer payments," he added.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, one of India's largest integrated sugar producers, operates across sugar, distillery, and emerging bioplastic (PLA) segments.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

