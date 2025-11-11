Bajaj Finserv Q2 Profit Rises 8% To ₹2,244 Crore

Bajaj Finserv |

New Delhi: Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday reported an 8 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,244 crore for the September quarter.

The core investment company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,087 crore in the September quarter a year ago.

The total consolidated income increased to Rs 37,403 crore during the quarter from Rs 33,704 crore a year earlier, Bajaj Finserv said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income was Rs 19,599 crore compared to Rs 16,572 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

The Pune-headquartered company's total expenditure climbed to Rs 30,581 crore against Rs 27,741 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, its subsidiary Bajaj General Insurance reported a 5 per cent increase in profit at Rs 517 crore as compared to Rs 494 crore in the same period a year ago.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management recorded assets under management (AUM) of Rs 28,814 crore as on September 30, 2025.

The company has three subsidiaries -- Bajaj Finance Ltd and Bajaj Life Insurance, and Bajaj General Insurance.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFS) on March 17 signed share purchase agreements (SPAs) for BFS (together with its promoter group entities) to acquire 26 per cent equity stake owned by Allianz SE in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd (BALIC).

The acquisition will be undertaken in one or more tranches within various agreed timelines, ending by October 16, 2026 for the entire 26 per cent equity stake, of which the initial first tranche should be for a minimum of 6.1 per cent stake, it said.

Upon completion of the initial first tranche, the existing joint venture agreements between the company and Allianz SE in respect of both BAGIC and BALIC should stand terminated, it said.

"As per the terms of the SPAs, the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals. Approvals for the acquisition have been received from Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)," it said.

Approval for name change of the two companies has been received from Registrar of Companies (RoC), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Post-approval, names of two insurance companies have been changed, it said.

