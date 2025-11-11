 IndiGo Launches Daily Delhi-Guangzhou Flights, Restores India-China Air Connectivity
IndiGo has launched daily direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, restoring India-China air connectivity after resuming Kolkata-Guangzhou flights in October. The new route, operated with A320neo aircraft, strengthens travel, trade, and cultural exchange between the two countries. This expands IndiGo’s international network to 21 destinations from Delhi.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
IndiGo commenced daily direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou after the airline restored direct air connectivity between India and China by reinstating its flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou earlier in October.

The Delhi-Guangzhou route commenced on Monday and will be operated using IndiGo’s A320neo aircraft. The daily flight no. 6E-1701 departs from Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport at 9.45pm and reaches Guangzhou at 4.50am local time. The return flight departs at 5.50am and lands at IGI airport at 10.10am.

IndiGo had become the first Indian airline to resume connectivity to China after five years by reinstating its Kolkata-Guangzhou flights from October 26. Notably, China Eastern Airline also resumed Delhi-Shanghai flights from Sunday, reinstating connectivity between the national capitals of both the countries.

According to IndiGo, this new route will strengthen direct connectivity between the two nations by connecting the Indian Capital with a major business and manufacturing center in Southern China. With this expansion, IndiGo connects Delhi to 21 international destinations.

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer at IndiGo, said, “This new route from the Indian Capital and our largest domestic hub, will strengthen travel options and encourage economic and cultural exchange between the two countries. It will also connect Guangzhou to IndiGo’s vast domestic network of 90+ destinations, giving access across India to Chinese travelers. We are thankful to both governments for their support in restoring these links, opening significant opportunities for trade, tourism, and collaboration.“

