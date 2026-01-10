 Assam Crime: Drugs Worth ₹8.2 Crore Seized In Cachar District, 3 Arrested
Assam police seized morphine worth Rs 8.2 crore in Cachar district and arrested three people, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. Acting on a tip-off, authorities recovered 1.357 kg of the narcotic. Sarma emphasized that drugs don’t circulate in Assam but get confiscated, signaling a strong crackdown on drug trafficking in the state.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Assam Crime: Drugs Worth ₹8.2 Crore Seized In Cachar District, 3 Arrested | X @himantabiswa

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the police have seized drugs worth Rs 8.2 crore in Cachar district and arrested three persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team seized 1.357 kg of morphine, the chief minister posted on 'X'.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Tweet

'Drug peddlers, I feel you! You imported 1.357 kg morphine worth Rs 8.2 crore, only to get busted by @cacharpolice. But you forgot one simple fact: This is Assam!," Sarma said on the social media platform on Friday.

article-image
article-image

Morphine, a non-synthetic narcotic, is derived from opium and used for the treatment of pain.

'Here, drugs don't circulate; they get confiscated. 3 arrested, drugs seized, business permanently closed," Sarma said.

The police have initiated legal action in connection with the seizure and the arrests, an officer said.

