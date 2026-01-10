Delhi Police Bust SIM Box Racket Across India; 7 Cyber Masterminds Apprehended, Including Taiwanese National | Representational Image

New Delhi: The IFSO Unit of Delhi Police has busted a major SIM Box racket operating across India and apprehended seven cyber masterminds, including one Taiwanese national.

The accused were operating a large-scale SIM Box setup, exploiting telecom loopholes to commit cyber fraud targeting unsuspecting citizens nationwide, an official press release said.

During the operation, investigators seized thousands of SIM cards obtained illegally. A SIM Box is a device designed to hold hundreds of SIM cards simultaneously and is used to route international calls as local calls, thereby bypassing telecom charges and regulatory norms.

Police said the SIM Boxes were also used to send bulk SMS messages containing phishing links, fake loan offers and fraudulent investment schemes. By masking the origin of calls and messages, the accused made it difficult for agencies to trace the scams.

Further investigation is underway.

About Another Case

Earlier in December 2025, in a major crackdown on cyber-enabled fraud, the IFSO Unit of Delhi Police allegedly dismantled a sophisticated fake government recruitment racket that targeted hundreds of job aspirants by impersonating the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Ministry of Culture, officials said on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police, the accused allegedly created a forged and deceptively authentic ASI recruitment portal and advertised non-existent government vacancies to exploit unemployed youth across the country. The case has been registered vide FIR No. 268/25 under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Special Cell.

Police alleged that the accused projected vacancies for seven posts of Curator and 84 posts of Junior Assistant, and circulated links to an alleged fake recruitment website across college student groups, online forums, and messaging platforms. The fraudulent portal allegedly replicated the official ASI website, using authentic logos, colour schemes and layouts, making it nearly indistinguishable from a genuine government site.

