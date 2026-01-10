 Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 10, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
The first prize for this draw is an impressive ₹1 crore. FPJ is closely tracking the live updates of the Nagaland lottery results. If you have purchased a Nagaland State Lottery ticket, you can check the complete winner list and winning numbers here once the results are declared.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 01:12 PM IST
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

You can view the results for the Dear Narmada Saturday Weekly Lottery January 10, 2026, here:

Official Websites to Check Nagaland State Lottery Results

Players can check the Nagaland State Lottery lucky draw results on the official websites – www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com. These portals regularly update the winning numbers and provide the complete result list for each draw.

Lottery is Legal in Only 13 States in India

In India, playing the lottery is legal in 13 states. These include Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery are considered the most popular and reputed because of their high prize money, with the first prize often reaching ₹1 crore.

Lotteries in states like Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal are also widely accessible since tickets can cost as little as ₹6, making them affordable for people from all walks of life while offering a chance to win big.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

