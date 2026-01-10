Who Is Noor Ahmed Noor, Afghanistan’s 1st Envoy In India Since Taliban Takeover, Takes Charge In New Delhi?

Noor Ahmed Noor | X/@Diptang01274703

New Delhi: Afghanistan has appointed diplomat Noor Ahmed Noor to its Embassy in New Delhi, marking the first such diplomatic posting to India since the Taliban came to power.

Who is Noor Ahmed Noor?

Noor Ahmed Noor previously served as the First Political Director at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He has arrived in New Delhi to take charge of his new role.

Noor was part of Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's delegation during his visit to India in October last year.

The appointment comes as part of a broader effort to deepen engagement between Kabul and New Delhi, particularly in the humanitarian and health sectors. On 20 December, Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, said that India is emerging as a key alternative partner for Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical needs, as its ties with Pakistan have “deteriorated.”

A previous attempt by the Taliban to appoint a Charge d’Affaires in Delhi failed in April 2023, when embassy staff rejected the nominee and barred his entry. The Taliban later succeeded in appointing Ikramuddin Kamil to the Mumbai consulate, while Mohammad Ebrahimkhil, originally posted by the former Ghani government, continued as Charge d’Affaires in Delhi. Ebrahimkhil’s future posting remains unclear. Both the Mumbai and Hyderabad consuls are currently in Delhi for Noor’s arrival.

Notably, India does not officially recognise the Taliban government, which took power in August 2021 after overthrowing the elected government of President Ashraf Ghani.