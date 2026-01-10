Jaipur Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Who Is The Man Driving The Luxury Car That Left 16 Injured And 1 Dead?

Chaos at Jaipur’s Kharabas Circle after a speeding Audi ploughed into pedestrians and roadside food stalls late at night | X/@Akirtithakur

A late-night hit-and-run incident involving a speeding luxury Audi car triggered panic and devastation in Jaipur’s Mansarovar area on Friday night after the vehicle allegedly rammed into pedestrians, roadside food stalls and handcarts near Kharabas Circle in Patrakar Colony. Several people were injured in the incident, sparking outrage over reckless and drunk driving in the city.

Speeding Audi Mows Down Stalls and Pedestrians

Police identified the main accused as Dinesh Ranwa, a solar energy businessman and a resident of Rajasthan’s Churu district. According to The Sunday Guardian, the accused had purchased the luxury Audi just three months ago.

Officials said the incident occurred on a stretch that remains crowded late into the night due to the presence of food carts and temporary kiosks. The Audi, allegedly being driven at very high speed, first struck a road divider before swerving uncontrollably towards the roadside.

The vehicle then ploughed through makeshift stalls and carts over a distance of nearly 30 metres, causing chaos and leaving multiple people injured. Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that carts were tossed aside and several food stalls were completely destroyed.

Preliminary investigations suggest the car was being driven under the influence of alcohol and may have been racing another vehicle at the time of the crash.

Four in Car, One Arrested

Police confirmed that four people were inside the Audi when the incident occurred. One occupant has been arrested in connection with the case, while the remaining three fled the scene. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding accused.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar visited the hospital to enquire about the victims’ condition.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched a detailed investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and conducting medical tests to confirm alcohol consumption. Authorities said strict action would be taken against all those found responsible.