Delhi Red Fort Blast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review, Orders Intensive Investigation | ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that killed eight people and injured several others on Monday evening.

About The Meeting

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joined the meeting virtually.

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level security review meeting at his residence.



Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Director General of the National Investigation Agency, and Delhi Police Commissioner are present… pic.twitter.com/oQomg8wNpD — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2025

Sources said the review focused on the progress of the investigation into the explosion that occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Red Fort Metro Station, as well as on a possible link with the recent seizure of a huge cache of explosives from Faridabad.

Following the explosion, Shah directed a multi-agency investigation involving the NIA, National Security Guard (NSG), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and Delhi Police to determine the cause, nature, and source of the explosives.

A team from the FSL and the NIA revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to collect additional forensic evidence. The NIA is currently assisting the Delhi Police in in the investigation.

In the meeting, sources said, the officials are learnt to discuss the explosive recovery from a house in Fariadabad on Monday as it seems interlinked.

In a major breakthrough on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Haryana Police, recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and 2,900 kg of IED-making materials, including chemicals, detonators, and wires, from an apartment in Faridabad.

Officials suspect the Delhi blast and the Faridabad recovery may be part of a larger terror network operating across state lines.

