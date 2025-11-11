'Punish Culprits Severely': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Mourns Loss Of Lives In Delhi Red Fort Car Blast

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has called for strict action and severe punishment for those responsible for the Delhi blast. Taking to her Instagram story, Riddhima mourned the loss of lives in the blast on Monday (November 10). For the unawares, a blast near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in the national capital claimed nine lives and left several injured.

Riddhima posted a note on social media which read, "My prayers for those who have lost their lives and their families and for those who are injured. Saddened at the Red Fort Blast, may they find the culprits and punish them severely. Prayers and more prayers."

Riddhima lives in Delhi with her husband, businessman Bharat Sahni, and daughter Samaira.

Delhi blast

An explosion went off inside a white Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station around 6:52 pm on Monday. The blast killed nine people and injured 20 others, damaging several vehicles and scattering debris across one of Delhi's busiest areas.

Delhi Police have filed a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), suggesting a possible terror link.

CCTV footage shows the suspect’s car entering and leaving the parking area, with the driver appearing to be alone. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) are working with Delhi Police to investigate. Forensic teams and bomb experts are examining chemical traces and explosive materials found at the site.

After the blast, security has been increased in major cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Bihar are on high alert. Extra checks are also being conducted at railway stations, airports, and metro stations across the country.