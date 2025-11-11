Delhi Car Blast: Case Registered Under UAPA & Explosives Act, CCTV Shows Suspect Near Red Fort; 9 Killed - Top 10 Developments

Police officers and forensic technicians work at the site of the blast in a Hyundai i20 car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, in Delhi on Monday. | ANI

New Delhi: A high-intensity explosion ripped through a white Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening at around 6:52 pm. The powerful blast killed nine people and injured 20 others, leaving mangled vehicles and debris scattered near one of Delhi’s busiest and most historic areas.

Top 10 Developments In The Deadly Red Fort Blast

1. Case Registered Under UAPA & Explosives Act

Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), various provisions of the Explosives Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kotwali Police Station, indicating a possible terror angle.

2. CCTV Footage Provides Key Leads

Cops have recovered CCTV footage showing the suspect’s car entering and exiting the parking area. The suspect appears to have been alone. Over 100 CCTV clips from nearby roads and toll plazas are being examined to trace the vehicle’s complete movement.

3. Car Parked Hours Before the Blast

Police sources revealed that the i20 car was parked near the Red Fort Metro Station at 3:19 pm and remained there until the explosion occurred at 6:52 pm. Cops are now reviewing footage to identify who parked the vehicle and whether anyone returned to it before the explosion.

4. Complex Ownership Trail of the Vehicle

The car was originally registered to Salman, a resident of Faridabad, Haryana. It was reportedly sold to Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, though the transfer was never formally completed. The car also received a challan in Faridabad on September 20, 2025, for illegal parking, raising questions about its recent use and ownership.

5. Faridabad Man Detained for Questioning

Delhi Police detained Salman soon after the blast. He told cops he sold the vehicle some time ago, which led police to the Pulwama connection. The Kashmir link has strengthened suspicions of a possible terror plot.

6. NIA Joins Probe, NSG Called In

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) have joined Delhi Police in investigating the explosion and the National Security Guard (NSG) was also called in. Forensic experts and bomb disposal units are analyzing chemical residues and explosive fragments found at the site.

7. Amit Shah Visits Blast Site, Orders High-Level Review

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the explosion site late Monday night and assured citizens that the probe would cover all possible angles. He announced a high-level meeting with senior security and intelligence officials to review preliminary findings.

8. PM Modi Expresses Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy, offering condolences to the victims’ families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery. "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials," PM Modi wrote in a post.

9. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Condemns Attack, Urges Public To Maintain Peace

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged the public to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumours, stressing that only official updates should be trusted.

10. Nationwide Security Alert Issued

Following the blast, security has been tightened across major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Bihar, where voting is underway, are on high alert. Railway stations, airports and metro networks have also ramped up security checks as authorities remain on guard against further threats.