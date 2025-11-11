Delhi Car Blast: CCTV Footage Helps Police In Tracing Final Journey Of Vehicle - Details

ANI |

New Delhi: At least nine people were killed after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, November 10. According to reports, over 20, including two women, were also injured in the blast. Hours after the blast, CCTV footage of the car involved in the incident surfaced.

With the help of the CCTV footage, the police managed to trace the final journey of the car. Around 4 pm on Monday, the footage shows the car moving from the Daryaganj market area before reaching the parking lot near Sunehri Masjid, reported Hindustan Times, citing officials.

CCTV Footage Of The Accused:

#DelhiBlast



1. CCTV footage has surfaced just before the blast.



2. An I-20 car is seen in the footage.



3. The driver of the car is wearing a black mask.



4. According to sources, the driver's name is Mohammad Umar.



5. Mohammad Umar is associated with the Faridabad module pic.twitter.com/kuphqEkU0u — Kunal Verma (@thekunalverma) November 11, 2025

Later, the CCTV captured the vehicle moving along Chhata Rail Chowk. Then it reportedly took a U-turn and moved towards Lower Subhash Marg. The CCTV footage also captures the vehicle moving slowly while approaching a traffic signal where it exploded.

What We Know So Far About The Blast:

As per the police, the car, in which the blast took place, had three occupants. "The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting. We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a blast. We are investigating all angles," said a senior police officer moments after the blast, as quoted by PTI.

The Delhi Police detained the first owner of the car, Mohd. Salman, late on Monday evening, and questioned him about the vehicle, the officer said, adding that he sold it to a person in Okhla, namely Devendra, one-and-a-half years ago.

People Running In Panic After The Blast:

CCTV footage from near the blast site in Delhi shows people running for safety.



A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and injuring several others. pic.twitter.com/GdIznxa3Et — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 11, 2025

Later, the vehicle was sold to someone in Ambala, and it was again sold to a man named Tariq in Pulwama, and police are tracing the people, the officer said. The car also received a challan in Faridabad on September 20, 2025, for illegal parking.

A case has been registered under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), various provisions of the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kotwali Police Station.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA)has joined the police in probing the blast. After the incident, the National Security Guard (NSG) was called.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the explosion site late Monday night. He announced a high-level meeting with senior security and intelligence officials to review preliminary findings.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy, offering condolences to the victims’ families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery. "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials," PM Modi wrote in a post.

Following the blast in Delhi, a high alert has also been sounded in other major cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Jaipur.