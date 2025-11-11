Delhi Car Blast: 1st Image Of Suspect Surfaces After 9 Killed In Explosion Near Red Fort | X

New Delhi: The first image of the alleged mastermind of the Delhi car blast, Dr Mohammad Umar, was released by agencies on Tuesday. He was employed at Al-Falah Medical College, reported India Today. At least nine people were killed in the blast, which took place near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening.

According to reports, Umar was driving the car when it exploded. The preliminary investigation into the car explosion outside Delhi's Red Fort suggests that it could be a terror act. Investigators have confirmed that a Hyundai i20 car was packed with explosives and it was deliberately detonated near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, reported IANS.

At least nine people were killed and over 30 were injured in the attack. Investigations revealed that it was a suicide attack, and there could be a link to the Faridabad module. Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir police busted the module.

High-end explosives were reportedly used in the attack. Forensic officials suspected that the car was laden with both ammonium nitrate and RDX.

As per the police, the car, in which the blast took place, had three occupants. The Delhi Police detained the first owner of the car, Mohd. Salman, late on Monday evening, and questioned him about the vehicle, the officer said, adding that he sold it to a person in Okhla, namely Devendra, one-and-a-half years ago.

Later, the vehicle was sold to someone in Ambala, and it was again sold to a man named Tariq in Pulwama, and police are tracing the people, the officer said. The car also received a challan in Faridabad on September 20, 2025, for illegal parking.

A case has been registered under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), various provisions of the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kotwali Police Station.

The blast took place days after the arrest of Dr Muzzamil Shakeel, from whom the police recovered 2,900 kilograms of explosive materials.