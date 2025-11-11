Delhi Car Blast: CCTV Shows Car Parked Near Red Fort For Over 3 Hours Before Explosion, 9 Killed; Pulwama Link Under Investigation |

New Delhi: A powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening claimed at least nine lives and left several others injured in what authorities suspect to be a terrorist attack. The blast occurred around 6:52 pm when a white Hyundai i20 exploded close to Gate No. 1 of the metro station, sending shockwaves through the busy area that includes the Gauri Shankar and Jain temples.

CCTV footage reveals that the i20 car involved in the Red Fort Metro Station explosion was parked three hours before the blast, from 3:19 PM to 6:48 PM. Police are reviewing footage to trace who parked and retrieved the vehicle, its movement to the traffic signal, and will… pic.twitter.com/ViF0xsrZar — IANS (@ians_india) November 10, 2025

CCTV Footage Shows Car Parked Near Blast Site For Over 3 Hours

CCTV footage recovered from the area has given cops critical leads. The video shows the white Hyundai i20 parked near the Red Fort for more than three hours before the explosion. According to Delhi Police sources, the car entered a parking lot near Sunehri Masjid at 3:19 pm and remained there until 6:48 pm.

It was then seen leaving the lot moments before the blast. The footage captures the car, which had a Haryana registration number, moving slowly toward a traffic signal before it suddenly exploded. Police believe there were three occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the detonation.

Blast near Red Fort Metro Station | According to Delhi Police sources, "Delhi Police have obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect’s car entering and exiting the parking area. The footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time. Investigators are now tracing the route… — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2025

Delhi Police have obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect’s car entering and exiting the parking area. The footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time. Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle.

Within minutes, emergency services and multiple investigative agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), rushed to the site. Forensic experts began examining debris and vehicle fragments to determine the nature and source of the explosives used.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the site of the car explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station pic.twitter.com/yRUSd0nYSc — IANS (@ians_india) November 10, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the scene later that night, assuring the public that the explosion would be investigated thoroughly from every possible angle. He stated that a high-level review meeting with senior security officials would be held on Tuesday to analyze preliminary findings and chart the next steps in the probe.

Car Recently Sold To Man From Pulwama

Cops have traced the vehicle’s ownership to a complex chain of sales. The car was originally registered to Salman, a resident of Faridabad, Haryana. Police records indicate it was recently sold to Tariq, a man from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, though the registration transfer was never formally completed.

RC of the Hyundai i20 car involved in the blast at Red Fort Metro Station.#RedFort #DelhiBlast #LalQila pic.twitter.com/wqZzoZdRcV — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 10, 2025

The vehicle was also issued a traffic challan in Faridabad on September 20, 2025, for illegal parking. Authorities now suspect the car may have changed hands multiple times through questionable or undocumented transactions, possibly involving forged papers.

Delhi Police detained Salman shortly after the blast for questioning. He claimed to have sold the car some time ago, leading cops to the Pulwama connection. The revelation of the Kashmir link has intensified the terror angle of the investigation, with all leads being pursued to uncover the motive and identify those behind the deadly explosion.