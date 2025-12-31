IndiGo Calls 2025 A Landmark Year, To Focus On New Heights And Frontiers In 2026

IndiGo announced that it expected to conclude the 2025 calendar year with a staggering 12.3 crore passengers, a growth of 1 crore customers over the previous year. | File Pic (Representation Image)

Mumbai: IndiGo announced that it expected to conclude the 2025 calendar year with a staggering 12.3 crore passengers, a growth of 1 crore customers over the previous year. While the airline recently fell into its worst operational crisis, it called 2025 as a “landmark year” leading to “new heights and new frontiers” in 2026.

Acknowledging Operational Challenges and Recovery

On Wednesday, IndiGo said that it was set to end the year with record-breaking 12.3 crore passengers, up by 1 crore from 11.3 crore passengers recorded last year and claimed that this reinforces its position in the Top 10 global airlines. The airline expects to transport over 55,000 tonnes of cargo by the end of the day. It added that it operated an average of over 2,200 flights per day and maintained “industry-leading” on-time performance for 10 months in 2025.

In a year-end review, IndiGo said that the operating environment presented periods of industry-wide challenges in 2025 and also regretted its major operational disruption and said that it has profusely apologised for it. “The airline rapidly restored its network and operations to normal and continues to focus on further strengthening its operational processes and resilience. Meanwhile, IndiGo is fully collaborating and providing requested information to the regulator’s committee,” said IndiGo.

The airline characterised 2025 as a "landmark year" defined by a strategic shift from a domestic powerhouse to a globally scaled carrier. Despite a major operational disruption in early December, the airline has successfully executed a massive international expansion, entering the long-haul market and doubling down on its wide-body fleet.

Deepening Domestic Presence and New Regional Routes

2025 marked IndiGo's formal entry into the long-haul segment. Utilising Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft through a partnership with Norse Atlantic Airways, the airline launched several high-profile direct routes connecting India to Manchester, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and London in Europe. It said that it added 10 new international destinations and 30 new routes, including Seychelles, Krabi, Madinah, Fujairah, and Siem Reap. It also led the restart of direct flights between India and China, resuming services to Guangzhou from both Kolkata and Delhi.

While the global push took center stage, IndiGo continued to deepen its domestic roots. The airline served as the launch carrier for the Navi Mumbai International Airport and expanded into emerging regional centers including new domestic destinations like Purnea, Rewa, Hindon, Adampur (Jalandhar), Kishangarh, and Bikaner. Network Scale: By year-end, IndiGo’s network reached 139 destinations, including 42 international.

Future Plans and Airbus A321XLR Debut

The airline is already looking toward the launch of non-stop services to Athens, which will mark the international debut of India’s first Airbus A321XLR, a narrow-body aircraft capable of reaching medium-to-long-haul markets with unprecedented efficiency.

Pieter Elbers, IndiGo’s CEO, said, “Having earlier laid the building blocks of our strategy – towards new heights and across new frontiers, the year 2025 witnessed IndiGo taking big strides in the execution of our strategy and advancing to the next phase to become a major airline of global scale. As we step into the New Year, there’s opportunity to reflect on the story so far, take stock of the progress made and learn from the operational challenges we encountered. This is the point in our journey where our renewed focus will drive further scale, innovation, and impact across new frontiers, keeping our customers at the heart of everything.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/