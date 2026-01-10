 'No One More Deserving Than Me': US President Donald Trump Reiterates Nobel Peace Prize Claims Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'No One More Deserving Than Me': US President Donald Trump Reiterates Nobel Peace Prize Claims Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire

'No One More Deserving Than Me': US President Donald Trump Reiterates Nobel Peace Prize Claims Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump claims he ended the India-Pakistan conflict, asserting he is most deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping eight wars during his term. He criticizes former President Obama’s Nobel win as undeserved. Trump also mentions praise from Pakistan’s PM and Venezuelan opposition leader, highlighting his role in global peace efforts.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
'No One More Deserving Than Me': US President Donald Trump Reiterates Nobel Peace Prize Claims Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire | X/POTUS

New York: Claiming yet again that he solved the conflict between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump has said that "no one in history is more deserving than him" of the Nobel Peace Prize, as he criticised former President Barack Obama for getting the honour even though he "didn't do anything".

Trump, during a meeting in the White House on Friday with oil and gas executives to discuss plans for the Venezuelan oil reserves, also reiterated his claim that eight jets were shot down in the conflict in May last year without clarifying to which country they belonged.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

"Look whether people like Trump or don't like Trump, I settled eight wars, big ones. Some going on for 36 years, 32 years, 31 years, 28 years, 25 years, some just getting ready to start like India and Pakistan, where already eight jets were shot out of the air," Trump said.

FPJ Shorts
'Operation Sindoor Compelled Pakistan To Undertake Constitutional Amendments,' Says CDS General Anil Chauhan - Video
'Operation Sindoor Compelled Pakistan To Undertake Constitutional Amendments,' Says CDS General Anil Chauhan - Video
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Rahul Narwekar's Brother Makarand Declares Assets Worth Over ₹120 Cr; Sees Nearly 20X Growth Since 2017 | Details Here
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Rahul Narwekar's Brother Makarand Declares Assets Worth Over ₹120 Cr; Sees Nearly 20X Growth Since 2017 | Details Here
Dhurandhar Title Track With Punjabi Bhangra Sets NBA Stage In US On Fire | WATCH
Dhurandhar Title Track With Punjabi Bhangra Sets NBA Stage In US On Fire | WATCH
'No One More Deserving Than Me': US President Donald Trump Reiterates Nobel Peace Prize Claims Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire
'No One More Deserving Than Me': US President Donald Trump Reiterates Nobel Peace Prize Claims Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Read Also
FPJ Interview | Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: ‘SEC Has Not Received Any Complaint From State Congress...
article-image

The US president also said that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had visited the White House last year, credited him for saving millions of lives by stopping the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

This is the second time in as many days that Trump has claimed credit for stopping the conflict between India and Pakistan, an assertion he has now made innumerable times since May 10 last year when he announced on social media that the two countries agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington.

About Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

Read Also
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Govinda Bats For Mahayuti, Attends Campaigning Rally For Shinde Sena...
article-image

Trump further said that no one in history is more deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize than him since he has stopped eight wars within eight months of his second term in the White House.

He rebuked Obama for getting the Nobel Peace Prize shortly after assuming office in 2009 even though he "didn't do anything".

"I can't think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me and I don't want to be bragging, but nobody else settled wars. Obama got the Nobel Prize. He had no idea why. He still has no idea. He walks around, he says, 'I got the Nobel Prize'. Why did he get a Nobel Prize? He got it almost immediately upon attaining office, and he didn't do anything, and he was a bad president," Trump said.

Trump asserted that one should get a Nobel Prize for "every war you stopped. These were major wars. These were wars that nobody thought could be stopped".

Read Also
Youth Power At The Forefront: Free Press Journal’s Town Hall Ignites BMC Election Fever
article-image

Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him he had been trying to stop two of the wars for ten years and wasn't able to do it.

"He couldn't believe it. So in theory, you should get the Nobel Prize for every war you stopped. Every one of them was major. But I don't care about that. What I care about is saving lives. I've saved tens of millions of lives," he said.

Trump was asked about Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize last year to him, and has said she wants to give the honour to him.

Trump said Machado will be coming to Washington next week and "pay her regards to our country, really to me, but you know I'm a representative of the country, nothing else, and she's coming in sometime next week".

Read Also
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 'What Criminal Behaviour Is This?', Aaditya Thackeray Gets Angry At TV...
article-image

He said "it's very nice" that Machado wants to come in, "and that's what I understand the reason is because Norway is very embarrassed by what took place. I mean, they're getting decimated", referring to Machado's offer to give her Nobel Prize to him when the Oslo-based Nobel committee did not honour him last year.

"But I'm honoured that she's coming here. I look forward to meeting her," he said.

A day earlier, in an interview to Fox News, Trump said again that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, the two nuclear powers "ready to go at it big".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No One More Deserving Than Me': US President Donald Trump Reiterates Nobel Peace Prize Claims Over...

'No One More Deserving Than Me': US President Donald Trump Reiterates Nobel Peace Prize Claims Over...

Nepal Limits Cash Transactions To NPR 500,000 To Curb Money Laundering

Nepal Limits Cash Transactions To NPR 500,000 To Curb Money Laundering

President Donald Trump Unveils Plan To Revive Venezuelan Oil Production To Lower US Energy Costs

President Donald Trump Unveils Plan To Revive Venezuelan Oil Production To Lower US Energy Costs

Iran Unrest: Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls For Economic Workers Strike, Seizure Of...

Iran Unrest: Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls For Economic Workers Strike, Seizure Of...

Minneapolis Shooting: New Video, Captured By ICE Agent, Shows Moments Of Heated Exchnage With Renee...

Minneapolis Shooting: New Video, Captured By ICE Agent, Shows Moments Of Heated Exchnage With Renee...