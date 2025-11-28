 GDP Surprise As India Posts Strong 8.2% Growth In Q2 FY26, Government Reschedules October IIP Data Release To December 1 At 4 PM
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGDP Surprise As India Posts Strong 8.2% Growth In Q2 FY26, Government Reschedules October IIP Data Release To December 1 At 4 PM

GDP Surprise As India Posts Strong 8.2% Growth In Q2 FY26, Government Reschedules October IIP Data Release To December 1 At 4 PM

India surprised markets with strong 8.2 percent GDP growth in Q2 FY26, far above last year’s 5.6 percent. Due to the GDP release coinciding with the scheduled IIP announcement, the government has shifted the October 2025 IIP release to December 1 at 4 PM to avoid overlapping updates.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: India delivered a major GDP surprise as the economy grew 8.2 percent in Q2 FY26, sharply higher than 5.6 percent a year earlier. Alongside this, the government has rescheduled the release of October’s IIP data to December 1 at 4 PM.

India’s GDP Growth Surprises at 8.2 percent in Q2 FY26

India’s economy delivered a strong surprise in the second quarter of FY26, growing 8.2 percent between July and September 2025. The growth was much higher than the market expectation of 7 percent to 7.5 percent and was driven mainly by the manufacturing sector. The fresh data was released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.

Read Also
India Will Pioneer Growth Among Emerging Markets With A 7% GDP Expansion In 2025: Moody
article-image

Growth Much Higher Than Last Year

FPJ Shorts
Ayush Mhatre Hits Match-Winning Blazing Century During Mumbai's Run Chase Against Vidarbha In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tournament
Ayush Mhatre Hits Match-Winning Blazing Century During Mumbai's Run Chase Against Vidarbha In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tournament
Delhi–Telangana Crackdown Busts African Drug Cartel; Key Suppliers Held, Narcotics Worth ₹12 Crore Seized
Delhi–Telangana Crackdown Busts African Drug Cartel; Key Suppliers Held, Narcotics Worth ₹12 Crore Seized
Mumbai: MHADA To Auction 84 Commercial Shops Across Prime Locations | Registration Details Inside
Mumbai: MHADA To Auction 84 Commercial Shops Across Prime Locations | Registration Details Inside
CID 2 To Go Off-Air Next Month? Heartbroken Fans Say 'This Can’t Be True'
CID 2 To Go Off-Air Next Month? Heartbroken Fans Say 'This Can’t Be True'

In the same quarter last year (Q2 FY25), the Indian economy had grown only 5.6 percent, which was the slowest growth in seven quarters. The economy then picked up and grew 7.8 percent in Q1 FY26. The latest numbers show that India’s economic recovery is gaining strength again.

Real GDP and GVA Show Strong Improvement

According to the NSO, India’s Real GDP, which adjusts for inflation, stood at Rs 48.63 lakh crore in Q2 FY26. This is higher than Rs 44.94 lakh crore recorded in Q2 FY25, showing an 8.2 percent rise.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty End Nearly Flat Ahead Of Key GDP Data, Markets Stay Range-Bound As Investors Turn...
article-image

The Real Gross Value Added (GVA)—a measure that excludes taxes and better reflects production in the economy—grew 8.1 percent, rising from Rs 41.41 lakh crore last year to Rs 44.77 lakh crore this year. This indicates healthy overall economic activity.

Manufacturing Leads, Agriculture Steady

The manufacturing sector grew strongly at 9.1 percent, showing improved business conditions and production levels. The agriculture sector grew at a stable 3.5 percent, contributing moderately to the economy.

Mixed Trends in Spending and Investments

The NSO data shows that Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE) fell by 2.7 percent in Q2 FY26. This means the government spent less this quarter compared to last year when it had grown 4.3 percent.

On the other hand, Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE)—which reflects household spending—grew 7.9 percent, showing that people are buying more goods and services.

Investments, measured by Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), grew 7.3 percent, slightly higher than the 6.7 percent growth seen last year. This signals steady improvement in construction, infrastructure, and business investments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India Negotiating Fair Trade Deals With 50 Nations,' Says Piyush Goyal

'India Negotiating Fair Trade Deals With 50 Nations,' Says Piyush Goyal

'Godrej Properties To Acquire New Land Parcels In FY26, Eyes ₹30,000 Crore Revenue Potential':...

'Godrej Properties To Acquire New Land Parcels In FY26, Eyes ₹30,000 Crore Revenue Potential':...

GDP Surprise As India Posts Strong 8.2% Growth In Q2 FY26, Government Reschedules October IIP Data...

GDP Surprise As India Posts Strong 8.2% Growth In Q2 FY26, Government Reschedules October IIP Data...

Mother Dairy MD Manish Bandlish Resigns; Tenure To End On November 30

Mother Dairy MD Manish Bandlish Resigns; Tenure To End On November 30

Sensex, Nifty End Nearly Flat Ahead Of Key GDP Data, Markets Stay Range-Bound As Investors Turn...

Sensex, Nifty End Nearly Flat Ahead Of Key GDP Data, Markets Stay Range-Bound As Investors Turn...