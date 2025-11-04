Guru Nanak Jayanti Bank Holiday: Are Banks Closed On November 5? Check Full State-Wise Closure List & Updates

Banks to Remain Closed in Several States on November 5. |

New Delhi: On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima, banks in several states across India will observe a holiday on November 5, 2025. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially announced that banking operations will be suspended in multiple regions to mark the celebration of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

States where banks will remain closed include Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Customers in these areas are advised to complete their in-person banking activities in advance.

Other Bank Holidays in November 2025

Following the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday, there will be several more regional bank holidays in November. On November 6, banks in Bihar and Meghalaya will remain closed for the Nongkrem Dance Festival and the Bihar Legislative Assembly general elections. The next day, November 7, Meghalaya will again observe a holiday for the Wangala Festival, while Karnataka will see bank closures on November 8 for Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

Digital Banking Services to Function Normally

While physical branches will remain shut, customers can continue to use digital banking platforms such as internet banking, mobile apps, UPI, and ATMs without disruption. These channels will remain fully functional for fund transfers, bill payments, and balance checks. However, services requiring branch visits — including cash deposits, cheque clearances, and demand draft issuance — will not be available during the holiday.