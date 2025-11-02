Bank Holidays in November 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 11 Days In November — Check The Full List

Bank Holidays in November 2025. |

Mumbai: In November 2025, banks across India will remain closed for a total of 11 days. These include festivals, second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official list of holidays, specifying the dates and states where banks will remain shut.

State-Wise Bank Holiday List



On November 1, banks in Dehradun and Bengaluru will be closed for Kannada Rajyotsava and Igas-Bagwal.

On November 5, most cities — including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Nagpur, Chandigarh and others — will observe holidays for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, and Rahas Purnima.



On November 6, banks in Patna and Shillong will remain closed for Nongkrem Dance and Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2025. The next day, November 7, Wangala Festival will be observed in Shillong.



Further, November 8 marks the second Saturday and Kanakadasa Jayanti, followed by Sundays on November 9, 16, 23, and 30. November 22 will be the fourth Saturday, when banks across the country will remain shut.

Online Banking Services to Continue



Even when banks are closed, customers can easily carry out their transactions through net banking, mobile banking, and ATMs, which will remain operational as usual.

If you have important banking work this month, plan ahead according to the RBI’s official holiday list to avoid inconvenience.