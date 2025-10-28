 Bank Holidays In November 2025: Banks To Remain Shut 9–10 Days In November, Check The Full List Before Visiting Your Branch
Bank Holidays In November 2025: Banks To Remain Shut 9–10 Days In November, Check The Full List Before Visiting Your Branch

Banks in November 2025 will remain closed for about nine to ten days due to regional festivals and weekends. Customers are advised to plan visits accordingly; online services remain functional.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Key Regional and Festival Bank Holidays. |

Mumbai: As November begins and the festive season winds down, banks across India will continue to observe multiple holidays throughout the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday list and regional notifications, banks will remain closed for around nine to ten days in November 2025, depending on the state. Customers planning branch visits are advised to check the complete list in advance to avoid inconvenience.

While many holidays are state-specific, others like Sundays and second/fourth Saturdays are nationwide closures. Despite physical branches being shut, customers can still access ATMs, internet banking, and mobile banking services as usual.

article-image

Key Regional and Festival Bank Holidays

November 1: Karnataka Rajyotsava/Igas-Bagwal

Banks in Karnataka will remain closed for Karnataka Rajyotsava (Kannada Rajyotsava), marking the formation of the state. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand will observe a closure for Igas-Bagwal, celebrated 11 days after Diwali.

November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima

Banks across several major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and others will remain closed on this date for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartika Purnima celebrations.

November 7: Wangala Festival (Meghalaya)

In Meghalaya, banks will be closed for the Wangala Festival, a seven-day harvest celebration of the Garo tribe.

article-image

November 8: Kanaka Dasa Jayanti (Karnataka)

This day marks the birth anniversary of the Bhakti saint Kanaka Dasa, and banks in Karnataka will remain closed. The day also coincides with the second Saturday, a regular bank holiday.

November 11: Lhabab Duchen (Sikkim)

Banks in Sikkim will remain closed for Lhabab Duchen, a major Buddhist festival celebrated in the state.

Weekend Closures

Apart from the festival holidays, regular Saturday and Sunday closures fall on November 2, 8, 9, 16, 22, 23, and 30, totaling several non-working days across the month.

