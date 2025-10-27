Bank Holiday Update: Are Banks Closed On 28 October Due to Chhath Puja? Know RBI’s Decision For Delhi & Mumbai

Chhath Puja and Bank Closures. |

Mumbai: The festive season is coming to an end, with Chhath Puja being celebrated on 27 and 28 October this year. Due to the festival, banks in some states are observing holidays. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, banks are closed today, 27 October, in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Customers in these states should plan their bank visits accordingly, as branches will remain shut due to the festival.

RBI Announces Bank Holiday for 28 October

As per the RBI’s list of notified bank holidays, banks will also remain closed tomorrow, 28 October (Tuesday), in some parts of the country for Chhath Puja. However, this holiday applies only to Bihar and Jharkhand. Banks in these two states will remain closed, while banking services across the rest of India will continue as usual. Therefore, residents of Bihar and Jharkhand should avoid visiting their bank branches on 28 October, as they will be shut for the festival.

Banks Open in Delhi and Mumbai

In contrast, the national capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai will not observe any bank holiday for Chhath Puja. The RBI has not declared any closure for these cities, meaning that banks in Delhi and Mumbai will remain open on both 27 and 28 October. Customers in these cities can carry out their regular banking transactions without interruption.

Holiday Schedule Varies by State

The RBI’s holiday list is prepared in coordination with state governments and reflects regional festivals and observances. While Chhath Puja is a major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of eastern India, it is not a public holiday for banks in other states. Thus, before visiting a bank during festival days, customers are advised to check the RBI’s official holiday list to avoid inconvenience.