 Did GST Rate Cut Lower Vehicle Prices & Boost Auto Sales? Here's What Government Responds
Did GST Rate Cut Lower Vehicle Prices & Boost Auto Sales? Here's What Government Responds

The GST rate cut, effective from 22 September 2025, has positively impacted India’s auto sector. Vehicle prices, financing costs, and road taxes have decreased, benefiting first-time and rural buyers. Commercial vehicle sales and fleet renewal programs are gaining momentum, supporting public transport expansion and improving logistics efficiency nationwide.

Manoj Yadav | Thursday, December 18, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
The GST rate cut, effective from 22 September 2025, has positively impacted India’s auto sector. | Representational Image

New Delhi: Before this year’s festive season, the government announced significant GST reforms, including a reduction in rates. Recently, the government shared the impact of these cuts in response to a question in the Lok Sabha about whether the reforms benefited the auto sector and vehicle buyers.

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, stated that after the new GST rates came into effect on 22 September 2025, vehicle demand showed a clear increase.

GST Rate Rationalisation Leads To 5 Per Cent Growth In States' Revenue: Minister Pankaj Chaudhary
article-image

Impact on Vehicle Sales

According to data from the Vahan portal, total vehicle registrations in October 2025 (excluding Telangana) rose by 29.1 percent year-on-year. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported that lower GST rates reduced on-road vehicle prices, financing costs, and road taxes. This particularly encouraged first-time buyers and price-sensitive customers in rural areas.

Benefits for Commercial Vehicles

The GST rate for commercial vehicles was reduced from 28 percent to 18 percent, significantly benefiting this segment. This cut is expected to boost sales of new buses and trucks and promote the replacement of older vehicles with new ones under fleet renewal programs.

Indian Economy Whirs Out 8.2% Growth, Ejects More Products In Anticipation Of GST Rate Cuts
article-image

Support for Voluntary Vehicle Modernisation Program (VVMP)

The government’s Voluntary Vehicle Modernisation Program (VVMP) already provides incentives like road tax exemptions, registration fee waivers, and scrapping benefits for vehicle replacement. The GST reduction further strengthens this initiative.

With more affordable and modern vehicles, both urban and rural public transport services can expand and improve. Lower vehicle costs also enhance logistics efficiency, reduce freight rates, and lower overall transportation costs.

The government emphasised that this rational GST cut is not only accelerating growth in the automobile sector but also strengthening the transport and logistics ecosystem across India.

