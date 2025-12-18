Missed Provident Fund Coverage? EPFO Gives Employers 6 Months To Fix Defaults

EPFO Introduces One-Time Enrolment Scheme. | File Image

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a special scheme to help employers enrol employees who were previously left out of EPF coverage. Called the Employees Enrolment Scheme (EES)-2025, this initiative provides a six-month compliance window for employers to voluntarily regularise past non-compliance.

This scheme covers employees who were not enrolled between July 1, 2017, and October 31, 2025, giving establishments a simplified, employer-friendly process to join the EPF system. Even establishments not previously covered under the EPF Act can apply for registration and enrol eligible staff.

Key Benefits for Employers

Under EES-2025, if employee contributions were not deducted earlier, the employer only needs to deposit their share of contributions, along with interest under Section 7Q, applicable administrative charges, and a fixed penalty of Rs 100. This is considered full compliance under all three EPF schemes.

The scheme also allows establishments currently facing assessment inquiries to participate. Additionally, benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana can be availed, subject to the scheme’s terms.

Encouraging Compliance and Awareness

EPFO has urged all employers to take advantage of this one-time opportunity to ensure compliance and support the national vision of 'Social Security for All.' Identified defaulting employers will receive SMS and email reminders to participate.

A nationwide awareness campaign has been launched to educate employers about the scheme. Government authorities are also working to ensure that contractual and casual employees are covered under the EPF framework, increasing social security for workers across India.

By providing this time-bound facility, EPFO aims to expand EPF coverage, bring more workers under the safety net, and regularise past lapses in a simple, cost-effective way. Employers who act now can avoid penalties and contribute to a secure retirement future for their employees.