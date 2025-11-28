 EPF Passbook Entries Missing For Many Users, EPFO Explains The Real Reason Behind The Issue
EPF Passbook Entries Missing For Many Users, EPFO Explains The Real Reason Behind The Issue

EPFO has clarified that EPF passbook entries for September and October 2025 are missing because of a ledger upgrade in the ECR posting system. The delay is temporary and entries will appear soon. EPFO has also introduced new services like Passbook Lite and facial authentication for pensioners.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
Why EPF Passbook Entries Are Not Visible.

New Delhi: For the past few weeks, many subscribers have complained that their EPF passbook entries are missing on the EPF passbook portal.

Responding to this, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has clarified the actual reason.

EPFO said that contributions for September and October 2025 may not appear temporarily in the passbook because the system’s ledger is being upgraded. In a notice on its website, EPFO explained that it is updating the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) ledger posting system.

This upgrade has caused a temporary delay in showing the entries for these two months. EPFO expects the details to start appearing within a few days.

EPFO Apologises for the Inconvenience

EPFO added that it regrets the inconvenience and is working to resume all services as soon as possible.

The ongoing technical improvements are meant to strengthen member-facing platforms, such as claim filing and account access.

New Features for Easier Access

Along with the backend upgrade, EPFO has launched additional member services:

Pensioners can now use facial authentication technology to submit their Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) from home.

Members and employers can file profile update requests through a new functionality on the Unified Portal.

EPFO has also launched Passbook Lite, which shows a quick view of contributions, withdrawals, and balance without redirecting to the passbook website. Subscribers can access it after logging in to the UAN Member e-Service Portal.

How to Check Your EPF Passbook After the Update

Step 1: Go to the UAN Member e-Service Portal.

Step 2: Log in using your UAN, password, and OTP.

Step 3: Select Passbook Lite from the dashboard.

Step 4: Your latest contributions will be visible, and you can download the details.

Once the ledger upgrade is complete, the September and October 2025 contributions will appear automatically.

