 Indian Economy Whirs Out 8.2% Growth, Ejects More Products In Anticipation Of GST Rate Cuts' Consumption Boost
Saturday, November 29, 2025
New Delhi: The Indian economy recorded a six-quarter high growth of 8.2 per cent in July-September, as factories churned out more products in anticipation of a consumption boost from the GST rate cut, according to government data.

The GDP growth in the second quarter was better than the 7.8 per cent of the preceding three months and 5.6 per cent in the year-ago period.Manufacturing, which makes up 14 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product, rose by 9.1 per cent in Q2, up from 2.2 per cent in the same quarter last financial year. 

