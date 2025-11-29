Indian Economy Whirs Out 8.2% Growth, Ejects More Products In Anticipation Of GST Rate Cuts' Consumption Boost

File Image |

New Delhi: The Indian economy recorded a six-quarter high growth of 8.2 per cent in July-September, as factories churned out more products in anticipation of a consumption boost from the GST rate cut, according to government data.

India’s Growth Story Strengthens: Steady Inflation, Strong Production, and Rising Exports Support India’s Growth Narrative



India’s economic ascent continues to capture global attention. Already the world’s fourth largest economy, the nation is charting a confident course toward… pic.twitter.com/49NOLSY6VP — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2025

The GDP growth in the second quarter was better than the 7.8 per cent of the preceding three months and 5.6 per cent in the year-ago period.Manufacturing, which makes up 14 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product, rose by 9.1 per cent in Q2, up from 2.2 per cent in the same quarter last financial year.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.