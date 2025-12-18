JSW MG Motor India Will Hike Vehicle Prices By 2% With Effect From January To Offset Impact Of Rising Input Costs

File Image |

New Delhi: JSW MG Motor India on Thursday said it will hike vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent with effect from January to offset the impact of rising input costs. The price increase shall be effective from January 1, 2026 and will vary as per the model and variant, the automaker said in a statement.

The reasons behind the price increase are rising input costs and other macroeconomic factors, it added. Luxury carmakers Mercedes-Benz India and BMW have also announced plans to hike vehicle prices from next month.

