 Senior Citizens Left Behind In Union Budget 2026–27 Announcements
Senior citizens expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2026–27, calling it inadequate for their needs. The JAC highlighted ignored demands, including universal pensions, restored rail concessions, GST relief on elder care, and broader healthcare coverage. They urged the government to initiate policy corrections and special measures, emphasizing the rights and dignity of the elderly.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 11:57 PM IST
The age group of 60+ years expressed deep disappointment and concern over the continued neglect of senior citizens in the Union Budget 2026–27. While the budget made a passing reference to building a care ecosystem and training caregivers under the health and skilling sections, the elderlies feel that there are no concrete budgetary or policy commitments addressing the real, urgent needs of India’s senior citizens.

JAC Raises 11 Demands
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Senior Citizens’ Organisations of Maharashtra, a collective of 28 organisations working across India for the rights and welfare of older persons, had written to the finance minister on January 26 and laid 11 demands aimed at ensuring dignity and security for the elderly.

Budget Measures Seen As Limited
The budget included training of caregivers under a general geriatric and allied care framework as well as inclusion of senior citizens in access to assistive devices. The JAC stated that these measures remain limited, indirect, and inadequate, especially in the absence of financial protection, social security, and rights-based support for older persons.

Core Demands Ignored
The group highlighted that none of their core demands found place in the Budget. Their biggest disappointments include failure to restore Indian Railways concession for senior citizens, withdrawn during COVID and never reinstated, despite repeated assurances and appeals. It also expressed disappointment over failure to withdraw 18% GST on elder care services, including residential care, home care, and support services.

Pension And Health Gaps Persist
It highlighted that there was no provision for Universal Old Age Pension even though “millions of older persons continue to survive on meagre or non-existent pensions, with no revision to reflect inflation, rising healthcare costs, or longevity.”

Policy Shortfalls Noted
The JAC stated that the financial statement also failed to include all 60+ citizens under Ayushman Bharat, a National Dementia Policy or Elder Mental Health Programme, GST exemption on essential items like adult diapers, wheelchairs, and walking aids and enhancement of income tax relief for senior and super senior citizens.

Budget Pattern Criticized
“This Budget continues a long-standing pattern across successive Union Budgets, where senior citizens are acknowledged rhetorically but excluded from meaningful fiscal and policy commitments. At a time when India is rapidly ageing, such neglect is neither sustainable nor just,” the group stated.

Appeal For Policy Action
JAC appealed that senior citizens are not a burden but citizens who have contributed a lifetime to nation-building. JAC urged the union government to urgently initiate consultations and bring forward corrective measures through policy amendments, special packages, or supplementary provisions.

