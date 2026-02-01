Union Budget 2026 Signals Long-Term Growth: Aviation CEOs |

The Union Budget for FY26–27 presents a forward-looking framework to comprehensively accelerate tourism and mobility across the country. With travel demand increasingly driven by Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities along with the metros, the focus on strengthening last-mile connectivity and infrastructure is encouraging for the travel industry. We appreciate the government’s continued focus on creating a resilient, future-ready travel ecosystem and thank them for their sustained commitment to building a Viksit Bharat.”

- Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air

“At a time when the global economy is being tested by supply-chain shocks, trade barriers and rising uncertainty, Budget 2026 marks a clear shift from short-term stimulus to long-term capacity-building. The focus on structural reforms, deeper manufacturing capabilities, diversified supply chains and future-ready investments shows a recognition that volatile times call for foresight, not fiscal populism. The 9% rise in public capital expenditure provides a much-needed growth anchor, while the government’s adherence to a fiscal glide path – with the deficit brought down to 4.3% of GDP – reinforces credibility and discipline. Together, these measures signal a budget that is pragmatic, resilient and geared for sustainable growth.”

- Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet

