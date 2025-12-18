 BSE Warns Investors Against Unauthorised Investment Tips Circulating On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBSE Warns Investors Against Unauthorised Investment Tips Circulating On Social Media

BSE Warns Investors Against Unauthorised Investment Tips Circulating On Social Media

BSE cautioned investors against unsolicited investment tips and recommendations for A-1 Ltd being circulated via social media, WhatsApp and calls by unregistered entities. It advised investors to avoid claims of assured returns and illegal trading schemes. Earlier, NSE also flagged individuals offering unauthorised market tips and account handling through social media platforms.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday warned investors of unsolicited messages being circulated through social media, WhatsApp and calls regarding investment in 'A-1 Ltd'. "Investors are advised to exercise due caution and refrain from dealing based on such Recommendations by unauthorised or unregistered entities, including received through WhatsApp, Telegram, SMS, Calls, other Social Media platforms, etc," BSE said in an official statement.

The nation's oldest stock exchange stated that they have come across instances where unauthorised bodies issue investment recommendations through various channels for this particular stock. The exchange cautioned investors so that they could not fall into a trap. "Investors are also cautioned against getting trapped through claims of high/assured returns from trading in securities market through social media platforms, including YouTube, Telegram channels, WhatsApp channels, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), etc," the exchange noted.

Earlier this month, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) alerted investors about five individuals -- Krishnam Raju, Pratiban, Pooja Sharma, Aman, and M Amit -- over providing unauthorised investment tips. The exchange said that these persons offer to handle investors' trading accounts, assuring them guaranteed returns. They operate through YouTube channels -- Profit Trading, Trade Room Official, Profit Maximisers and other social media and communication channels.

"It has been brought to the notice of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd that individuals named Krishnam Raju, Pratiban, Pooja Sharma, Aman, and M Amit — operating through platforms such as YouTube channels, along with other social media and communication channels — are providing unauthorised securities market tips, offering to handle investor trading accounts by seeking Login IDs/Passwords, assuring returns, and engaging in dabba or illegal trading services," NSE said in an official release. NSE further advised investors not to subscribe to any scheme or product offered by any person or entity offering assured returns in the stock market, as the same is prohibited by law.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Murder Of 13-Year-Old Female Kabaddi Player
Pune Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Murder Of 13-Year-Old Female Kabaddi Player
Palghar Crime: Young Man Found Brutally Murdered With Multiple Sickle Wounds In Vasai
Palghar Crime: Young Man Found Brutally Murdered With Multiple Sickle Wounds In Vasai
European Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be Chief Guests Of India's Republic Day Celebrations On January 26: Reports
European Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be Chief Guests Of India's Republic Day Celebrations On January 26: Reports
Nissan Plans India Expansion, Launches Gravite MPV, Aims For Three New Models By 2027
Nissan Plans India Expansion, Launches Gravite MPV, Aims For Three New Models By 2027

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nissan Plans India Expansion, Launches Gravite MPV, Aims For Three New Models By 2027

Nissan Plans India Expansion, Launches Gravite MPV, Aims For Three New Models By 2027

PM Modi Highlights CEPA, Economic Reforms At India-Oman Business Forum

PM Modi Highlights CEPA, Economic Reforms At India-Oman Business Forum

ICICI Bank Gets ₹238 Crore GST Demand Notice From Maharashtra Tax Authority

ICICI Bank Gets ₹238 Crore GST Demand Notice From Maharashtra Tax Authority

Missed Provident Fund Coverage? EPFO Gives Employers 6 Months To Fix Defaults

Missed Provident Fund Coverage? EPFO Gives Employers 6 Months To Fix Defaults

BSE Warns Investors Against Unauthorised Investment Tips Circulating On Social Media

BSE Warns Investors Against Unauthorised Investment Tips Circulating On Social Media