 63 Lakh ITRs Still Pending In AY 2025–26, Are Taxpayers Refunds At Risk?
Around 63 lakh ITRs for AY 2025–26 are still pending, leaving taxpayers awaiting refunds. Experts say delays are compliance-driven and within legal timelines, as the Income Tax Department has until December 31, 2026, to process all returns. Over 90 percent of verified ITRs have already been processed.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Around 63 lakh ITRs for AY 2025–26 are still pending, leaving taxpayers awaiting refunds.

New Delhi: Even after the December 31 deadline for filing belated income tax returns, a large number of taxpayers are still waiting for their returns to be processed. Many are closely monitoring their accounts, hoping for refunds. According to the Income Tax Department, around 8.80 crore ITRs have been filed so far for Assessment Year (AY) 2025–26. Of these, nearly 8.66 crore returns have been verified, and 8.02 crore returns have already been processed.

This means roughly 63 lakh returns are still pending, leaving many taxpayers wondering about delays and whether they should be worried.

Why Are Returns Still Pending?

Tax experts say these delays are largely intentional and compliance-driven, rather than a system failure. Processing pending returns ensures that the department checks all necessary details, avoiding errors and fraudulent claims.

Delays Are Within Legal Limits

Delays in processing returns are not unusual. Under the Income Tax Act, the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) has up to nine months from the end of the financial year to process returns. For AY 2025–26, which relates to FY 2024–25, this gives the department time until December 31, 2026, to complete processing.

Given that over 90 percent of verified returns have already been processed, the current pendency is well within legal timelines. Experts reassure taxpayers that a pending return or delay in refunds does not automatically indicate a problem. It is a standard part of the system to ensure compliance and accuracy.

What Taxpayers Should Know?

For taxpayers whose returns are pending, the key is patience. As long as the return has been verified and filed correctly, the refund will eventually be processed. Monitoring updates on the Income Tax Department portal is recommended, but there is no need for immediate concern about delayed refunds, as the process is still operating within the allowed timeframe.

