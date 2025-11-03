School Holidays In November 2025: Full List Of State-Wise Holidays, Festivals, And Cultural Events

School Holidays In November 2025 | Image: Canva

School Holidays In November 2025: After a festive-packed October with many breaks, schools across India are now set for a comparatively shorter but culturally rich holiday calendar in November 2025. It would bring together state foundation days, birth anniversaries of revered leaders, and religious observances celebrated nationwide. Candidates are advised to contact their respective schools to know the exact dates of holidays.

State-Wise Holidays List

Haryana Day Opens the Month

The month kicks off with Haryana Day on November 1, which celebrates the formation of the state in 1966. All schools and government offices in Haryana are closed as the state celebrates its heritage with official ceremonies and cultural events.

Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 5

The most important festival in November is the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which falls on November 5. It is known as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Prakash Utsav, and it celebrates the birthday of the founder of Sikhism. Most businesses remain shut in states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh. In all regions of India, Gurudwaras celebrate the occasion with prayers, kirtans, langars, and processions.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day on November 9

It is a holiday in the state of Uttarakhand on November 9 to mark its formation in the year 2000. The day is celebrated with pride as “Dev Bhumi”, the Land of Gods, showcases its cultural and natural heritage through parades and local events. All educational institutions and state offices remain closed.

Celebrations of Children’s Day on November 14

The birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, popularly known as "Chacha Nehru," is celebrated as Children's Day on November 14 every year. It is not a public holiday; instead, schools mark this day with cultural programs, fun competitions, and special assemblies, so the children enjoy themselves on this break from school.

Jharkhand Foundation Day on November 15

On 15 November, Jharkhand celebrates its Foundation Day, which is the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. Formed in 2000, Jharkhand celebrates this day as a declared public holiday, paying tribute with parades and cultural shows across the state. Schools and government offices remain closed.

Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on November 24

The month ends with Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on November 24, which is celebrated in the entire state of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. It is considered the day for commemorating the martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru, who is remembered for his sacrifice for religious freedom. Special prayers and remembrance events are held in Gurudwaras.