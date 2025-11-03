JNUSU Elections 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University Gears Up For Students’ Union Elections Tomorrow

JNUSU Elections 2025 | File Image

JNUSU Elections 2025: The Jawaharlal Nehru University will hold the Students’ Union elections on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, as one of the most-awaited events in student politics of the year. This year’s polls will see a triangular contest among the Left alliance, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), along with several independent and smaller group contestants.

Altogether, 20 candidates are in the fray for the four top central posts of President, Vice-President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary, while 111 nominations have been confirmed for councillor posts in the 18 university centres.

Polling and Counting Schedule

The polling will be held on November 4 between 9 am and 5 pm, with a lunch break between 1 pm and 2:30 pm at SLL&CS-I, SIS-I, SSS-I, and SSS-II. The results will be declared on November 6, 2025.

Candidates in the Fray

For the top post of president, seven candidates are in the fray. The ABVP has fielded Vikas Patel, while the Left bloc has nominated Aditi Mishra. The NSUI’s presidential candidate is Vikash Bishnoi, and others in the race include Raj Ratan Rajoria (BAPSA), Shirshava Indu (DISHA) and Shinde Vijayalaxmi (Progressive Students’ Association).

The Vice-President contest has Tanya Kumari from ABVP, Gopika Babu from the Left alliance, and Shaikh Shahnavaz Alam from NSUI. Rajeshwar Kant Dubey from ABVP, Sunil Yadav from Left, Preeti from NSUI, and Gopikrishnan U of AISF in the General Secretary category and the post of Joint Secretary would see Anuj Damara of ABVP, Danish Ali of Left, and Kuldeep Ojha of NSUI competing.

The JNUSU elections have long been a reflection of the broader national ideological divide among student groups. This time, too, the polls are likely to see high voter participation and heated debates on campus as both the blocs of the Left and Right tussle for control of the powerful student union.