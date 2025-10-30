JNUSU Elections 2025-26: Left Alliance And ABVP Set For High-Stakes Campus Showdown At JNU; Check Candidate List

JNUSU Elections 2025-26 | File Image

JNUSU Elections 2025-26: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus is all set for the Students' Union Elections 2025-26, which are to be conducted on November 4. This year, the political battle has become fiercer since Left-wing student groups — AISA, DSF, and SFI — have united to present a collective front to counter the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

ABVP Announces Central Panel Slate

The ABVP, which succeeded in winning the Joint Secretary seat last year, has also come out with its list of candidates for all four central posts. Vikas Patel will be contesting for President, Tanya Kumari for Vice President, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey for General Secretary, and Anuj Damara for Joint Secretary. The student group hopes to reclaim its influence in this year’s election battle.

ABVP JNU today announced its candidates for the upcoming JNUSU Elections 2025–26, presenting a team driven by vision, responsibility, and a commitment to rebuild JNU’s academic and cultural excellence.



For decades, directionless politics has held this great institution back,… pic.twitter.com/mFYIMGhmuk — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) October 29, 2025

Left Bloc Announces Its Candidates

The Left alliance, which has the All India Students' Association (AISA), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), and Students' Federation of India (SFI), has released their candidates for the central panel. According to media reports, Aditi has been nominated for President, K. Gopika for Vice President, Sunil for General Secretary, and Danish for Joint Secretary. The alliance has a desire to continue dominating the student union by winning three out of the four top positions in the 2024-25 elections.

20 Candidates in the Running for Four Major Positions

JNUSU Election Committee Chairman Ravi Kant has issued the final list of 20 candidates vying for the central panel. Seven candidates will run for the position of President, three for Vice President, and five each for Joint Secretary and General Secretary.

More than 9,000 Students to Exercise Their Right

A total of 9,047 students are eligible to vote in this year’s elections. The polling will be conducted on November 4 in two sessions, from 9 AM to 1 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The vote counting will start the same night at 9 PM, and the final results will be declared on November 6, 2025.

Debates and GBMs Before the Polls

Before voting day, the School General Body Meetings (GBMs) will be conducted between October 30, with the University GBM on November 1. The eagerly awaited Presidential Debate, in which candidates lay out their agendas and are questioned by students, will be conducted on November 2.

Left Retained Lead in 2024-25 Elections

Left-backed parties swept the 2024-25 JNUSU elections by capturing the offices of President, Vice President, and General Secretary, but the Joint Secretary office could only be won by ABVP.